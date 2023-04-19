‘The White Lotus’ Sets Natasha Rothwell to Return for Season 3 (EXCLUSIVE)

Goodbye, Tanya — Belinda’s back!

Natasha Rothwell will return to “The White Lotus” for Season 3, Variety has learned from multiple sources close to the production.

Rothwell was a fan favorite in Season 1 as spa manager Belinda Lindsey, who was strung along by wealthy resort guest Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge) with promises of an investment to open her own practice. Plot and character details remain under wraps for the new season, but creator Mike White teased after the Season 2 finale that he envisions “a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality” — potentially aligning with Belinda’s wellness background.

Variety previously reported that Season 3 would be set in Thailand.

Rothwell’s role in “The White Lotus” earned her a nomination for best supporting actress in a limited or anthology series at the 2022 Emmys. Because the series returned with reappearing characters after initially being planned as a one-off season, it will now compete for awards in the drama categories, as Variety reported in February.

Along with “The White Lotus,” Rothwell is best known for playing Issa’s (Issa Rae) close friend Kelli in HBO’s “Insecure,” which she also wrote, produced and directed on. The role earned her Peabody and NAACP Image awards. Her other prominent credits include writing for “Saturday Night Live” and acting in episodes of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Bojack Horseman,” “Bob’s Burgers” and “American Dad.” Up next, Rothwell serves as creator and star of the Hulu comedy series “How to Die Alone” via an overall deal at ABC Signature with her Big Hattie Productions banner.

Rothwell is repped by Edna Cowan Management, Sechel, CAA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.

White, who writes and directs “The White Lotus,” executive produces alongside David Bernad and Mark Kamine.