‘The View’ Celebrates Tucker Carlson Leaving Fox News by Getting Audience to Sing ‘Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye’

“The View” hosts rejoiced during the April 24 episode of the ABC talk show as it was announced during the taping that Tucker Carlson was leaving Fox News. The audience cheered when “The View” moderator Whoopi Goldberg broke the news on air, saying, “Word has just come down that Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways.”

“Can I ask the audience if they’ll help me do something?” Ana Navarro said as she threw her hands in the air and started singing Steam’s 1969 hit “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye.”

“Come on folks! Na na na na. Na na na na. Hey, hey, hey. Goodbye! Sayonara,” Navarro said, leading “The View” audience in a sing-along to celebrate Carlson’s departure.

“I don’t think anyone likes to celebrate the demise of someone’s career, but he is responsible for the degradation that we see somewhat of our democracy in this country,” Sunny Hostin added. “And I just think, as a faithful person: Look at God. Look at God!”

Fox announced Carlson’s exit in an April 24 statement that read: “Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.” A spokeswoman for Fox News declined to elaborate. The host’s departure was announced just days after corporate parent Fox Corp. agreed to pay $787.5 million in a settlement to Dominion Voting Systems after being accused of passing along specious conspiracy theories about its role in the 2020 presidential election. Carlson was expected to have to testify in the matter.

Carlson’s flagship Fox News series “Tucker Carlson Tonight” started airing in November 2016 and eventually made Carlson the network’s most-watched primetime host. The final episode of the show aired April 21. The host joined Fox News in 2009 as a political analyst after working at CNN in the early aughts and hosting the MSNBC series “Tucker” from 2005 to 2008.