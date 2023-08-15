‘The View’: All Co-Hosts Returning for Season 27, As Talk Show Ranked No. 1 in Daytime for 2022-2023 (EXCLUSIVE)

“The View” will welcome back all of its co-hosts next season, keeping moderator Whoopi Goldberg at the table alongside fellow returnees Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro for Season 27, Variety has learned exclusively.

The co-hosts’ return for another season comes as “The View” ended the 2022-2023 TV season on a high note, ranking No. 1 among all daytime talk shows among both households and total viewers.

“The View” averaged 2.375 million total viewers for the season, per Nielsen. That topped all other network and syndicated daytime talk shows and news programs, including the syndicated “Live With Kelly and Mark,” which in its first year with Mark Consuelos as Kelly Ripa’s cohost ranked in second place in daytime, averaging 2.293 million total viewers.

The third hour of NBC’s “Today” (2.054 million total viewers) came in third place and the final season of syndicated “Dr. Phil” was fourth, with 1.789 million total viewers. NBC’s “Today With Hoda and Jenna,” ABC’s “GMA3,” CBS’ “The Talk,” and syndicated talkers “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and “The Drew Barrymore Show” followed in the rank of daytime shows for the 2022-2023 season.

This marks the third consecutive year that “The View” took the top spot in both viewers and households in daytime. (With households, “The View” was tied with “Live,” with a 1.6 rating). Meanwhile, among adults 25-54, which is the key demo in news programming, “Live With Kelly and Mark” came in first, followed by the third hour of “Today.”

“The View’s” households and total viewers ratings also outpaced most late-night shows, coming ahead of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Late Night With Seth Meyers” and James Corden’s “The Late Late Show,” which ended its run earlier this year. “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” was the only late-night show to beat “The View” and all other network talk shows across dayparts.

“I’m really proud that ‘The View’ is having this moment 26 years into its run,” executive producer Brian Teta told Variety in a statement. “The show is more relevant than ever and it’s a credit to visionaries Barbara Walters and Bill Geddie and the concept they created,” he said, reflecting on the legacies of Walters and Geddie, the co-creator of “The View” and Walters’ longtime producer, who both passed away over the last year.

“Television audiences have changed drastically since the show began in 1997. You have to be ‘can’t miss television’ to break through, and ‘The View’ is always at its best when it’s a reflection of the conversations our viewers are having at home,” Teta added. “This combination of co-hosts is very special. They are having fun at the table, but they also are talking about important issues, reacting to breaking news in real time and having tough conversations. They have terrific chemistry, and everyone in our audience can find a perspective to connect with. Now we are heading into a presidential election cycle, when ‘The View’ is historically at its strongest, and I’m very excited for what’s to come in season 27.”

In firming up its cast for Season 27, “The View” has set its panel for a year that will heavily cover the lead-up to the 2024 presidential election (which will take place during Season 28). “The View” has become a go-to destination on the campaign trail and one of the most influential political shows, given its reach with female viewers.

Last season, “The View” added Farah Griffin to the panel and upped Navarro to an official co-host. With Navarro and Griffin both back at the table, “The View” features two conservative voices — and Griffin has insight into the Trump campaign as a former Trump White House staffer. Both women filled the conservative vacancy that was last held by Meghan McCain, who departed the show in 2021.

“The View” Season 27 will premiere on September 5.

Watch the Season 27 promo for “The View” above.