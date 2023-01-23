Starz Drama ‘The Venery of Samantha Bird’ Adds Finn Jones, Francesca Reale and Five More to Cast

Starz has added seven more to the cast of its forthcoming drama, “The Venery of Samantha Bird,” including Finn Jones, Francesca Reale, Embeth Davidtz, Brenda Strong, Adam Faison, Tyrone Marshall Brown and Shalini Bathina.

The new batch of series regulars joins previously announced star Katherine Langford (“Knives Out,” “13 Reasons Why”), who will portray the show’s titular character.

The eight-episode drama follows Samantha Bird (Langford) who, while visiting family in New England, reconnects with her childhood sweetheart and falls headlong into a seemingly perfect storybook romance. But the couple’s picture-perfect love story isn’t as sweet as it seems on the surface.

Jones (“Iron Fist,” “Swimming with Sharks”) will play Jake Minot, Samantha’s former childhood sweetheart. While it’s been some time since the two has seen each other, they still manage to pick up like no time has passed after they reconnect during her trip.

Reale (“Stranger Things”) will play Ellie Bird, Samantha’s confident, intelligent and pleasantly outspoken youngest sister. According to Starz, her character is described as well-spoken and highly intelligent. “Ellie has a close relationship with her sister and they seem comfortable talking about anything and everything…but all the while Ellie is quietly keeping a watchful and protective eye on Sam,” the description reads.

Davidtz (“The Morning Show”) will play Carol Minot, Jake’s mother and an old family friend of the Birds. Strong (“Unprisoned,” “13 Reasons Why”) will star as Nan Bird, Sam’s mother.

Faison (“Hellraiser,” “Everything’s Gonna Be OK”) plays Nigel, a local New Hampshire-based podcaster, and close friend of Ellie Bird. Bathina (“Little Voice,” “Long Slow Exhale”) plays Dr. Priyanka Yalen, Jake’s therapist, and Tyrone Marshall Brown (“Love Is,” “Power”) plays Gideon Yalen, Priyanka’s husband who has concerns about Jake.

Additionally, Larysa Kondracki (“Power,” “Better Call Saul”) has been added as executive producer and will serve as director on four episodes, including the pilot, and Nicole Jefferson Asher (“P-Valley,” “The First Lady”) has joined as co-executive producer. Salvatore Stabile (“Waco”) is executive producer, Jessica Rhoades (“Station Eleven,” “Sharp Objects”) executive produces through her Pacesetter Productions shingle, with Rachel Polan serving as co-executive producer, Lisa Vinnecour is co-exec producer and Jessica Yu (“Fosse/Verdon,” “Billions”) is consulting producer. The series is created by Anna Moriarty, who also serves as executive producer.