‘The Ultimatum’: Netflix Releases Teaser for New Season Featuring All Queer Contestants

A new crop of couples are ready to lay it all on the line in the new season of Netflix’s dating experiment “The Ultimatum.” This time around, the streamer is highlighting queer romance in an edition they’re calling “The Ultimatum: Queer Love.”

“‘The Ultimatum’ universe is expanding to showcase more stories of love, relationships and the ups and the downs of commitment. In ‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love,’ five new couples, made up of women and nonbinary people, are at a crossroads in their relationship,” the official synopsis from Netflix reads.

“One partner is ready for marriage, the other may have doubts. An ultimatum is issued. And in just over eight weeks, each couple will either get married, or get out, after they each choose new potential partners in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different futures.”

On Sunday, Netflix released the dramatic teaser, featuring new host JoAnna Garcia Swisher, who stars in the streamer’s series “Sweet Magnolias.”

“We, along with Netflix, sort of made a decision to create a new franchise where there’s ‘Ultimatum: Marry or Move On’ and there’s ‘Ultimatum: Queer Love,’ and felt like it made sense to differentiate the two,” executive producer and Kinetic Content CEO Chris Coelen told Variety last year. “There are slight nuances to each of the shows. The shows are very similar in their DNA, but you know, having a different host or for the different versions made sense to us as we as we talked about going into it.”

“The Ultimatum: Queer Love” comes from “Love Is Blind” and “Married at First Sight” production company Kinetic Content, and is executive produced by Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Sarah Dillistone and Stephanie Boyriven.

The season wrapped filming in June 2022, Variety exclusively reported. “The Ultimatum: Queer Love” premieres May 24 on Netflix.