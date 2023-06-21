‘The Twelve’ Crime Drama Renewed for Second Season at Foxtel

“The Twelve,” an award-winning Australian crime drama series, has been greenlighted for a second season. It is backed by the Foxtel group and its streaming brand Binge.



The show follows a controversial murder trial seen through the lens of the jurors, twelve ordinary Australians who are facing their own realities and struggles.



The first season received ten nominations, and won three AACTA Awards in 2022 including best miniseries. In recent days, it became the most nominated drama series at the 63rd TV Week Logie Awards.



Season two of “The Twelve” will be eight 1-hour episodes written by Sarah Walker, Anchuli Felicia King, Anya Beyersdorf and Anna Barnes. Local authorities in Western Australia described it as the state’s “biggest-ever screen production,” but divulged no specifics on budget. Filming will take place in the Wheatbelt and Metropolitan regions and create over 100 local jobs, the state government said.



The series will be setup directed by Western Australian director Stevie Cruz-Martin (“Safe Home,” “The Tailings”) alongside another Western Australian director, Ben Young (“Hounds of Love,” “Clickbait”) and Mark Joffe (“Jack Irish”). The series will be produced by Hamish Lewis and Michael Brooks for Warner Bros. International Production Australia and Ian Collie, Ally Henville and Rob Gibson for Easy Tiger. It will make use of West Australia’s location production incentive scheme, administered through screen agency Screenwest.



“The Twelve” is commissioned by Brian Walsh (the Foxtel Group) for Binge and Foxtel. The commissioning editor is Lana Greenhalgh and consulting producer is Penny Win (the Foxtel Group). The series will be produced by Warner Bros. International Production Australia and Easy Tiger with major production investment from Screenwest and the Western Australian Production Attraction Incentive and will be distributed globally by Fifth Season. ‘The Twelve’ season two will also be available to watch on Fox Showcase and stream on demand on Foxtel.



“Enticing a high-caliber, premium series like ‘The Twelve’ to film in Western Australia is an incredible outcome following the launch of the WA Production Attraction Incentive last year,” said David Templeman, the state’s Minister for Culture and the Arts. “ ‘The Twelve’ will be the biggest-ever production to take place in Western Australia [..] We look forward to welcoming more projects like this to WA. We have fantastic local talent, breath-taking locations and incentives on offer – Western Australia is open for business.”

