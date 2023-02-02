‘The Traitors’ Renewed for Season 2 at Peacock

Peacock has picked up “The Traitors” for a second season, the streamer announced on Thursday.

The renewal comes just on the heels of the show’s successful premiere. The series follows twenty contestants going head to head in a series of challenges to ultimately win a cash prize. Along the way, they must also figure out which of the three contestants among the group are “the traitors” with a plan to steal the prize from the other contestants coined “the faithful.” The streamer is touting the unscripted competition as its No. 1 original reality series.

“’The Traitors’ is an ambitious, highly addictive and spontaneous format that keeps contestants and viewers on their toes,” said Corie Henson, NBCUniversal’s EVP of entertainment unscripted content. “Alan Cumming is a well-dressed genius, the producers at Studio Lambert are brilliant storytellers and the show is the perfect mix of drama and suspense to keep our Traitors and Faithfuls craving more.”

In addition to the Season 2 announcement, Peacock has set the Season 1 reunion for February 28. Hosted by Bravo’s Andy Cohen, the reunion will bring the debut cast together for the first time since the traitorous finale.

The first season featured an interesting mix of game players and celebrities including Amanda Clark, Andie Thurmond, Anjelica Conti, Arie Luyendyk Jr. (“Bachelor”/”Bachelorette”), Azra Valani, Brandi Glanville (“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”), Christian De La Torre, Cirie Fields (“Survivor”), Cody Calafiore (“Big Brother”), Geraldine Moreno, Kate Chastain (“Below Deck”), Kyle Cooke (“Summer House”), Michael Davidson, Quentin Jiles, Rachel Reilly (“Big Brother”), Reza Farahan (“Shahs of Sunset”), Robert “Bam” Nieves, Ryan Lochte, Shelbe Rodriguez, Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick (“Survivor”).

“We hugely enjoyed making the US version of this hit format with NBC and giving Peacock’s audience a highly bingeable murder mystery game full of intrigue and dramatic twists,” said Stephen Lambert, CEO of Studio Lambert. “This is the game which shows how people judge each other, often leaping to false conclusions, in a way that’s revealing and entertaining, and we’re excited to be making a second season with Alan as together we build on the success of the first.”

Stephen Lambert, Mike Cotton, Toni Ireland, Sam Rees-Jones, Tim Harcourt, and Jack Burgess serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Studio Lambert.