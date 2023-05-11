HBO’s ‘The Sympathizer’ Adds Scott Ly to Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

Scott Ly has signed on to join HBO’s “The Sympathizer” in a recurring role, Variety has learned.

He’s attached to play Gunner Dao, a Vietnamese former soldier who escaped to the US and is part of the Recon squad.

Ly joins previously announced cast members Hoa Xuande, Fred Nguyen Khan, Toan Le, Vy Le and Alan Trong, Sandra Oh, Kieu Chinh and Nguyen Cao Ky Duyen. Robert Downey Jr. is slated to play multiple supporting roles as the main antagonists. He also serves as an executive producer on the project.

Based on Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning debut novel of the same name, “The Sympathizer” is an espionage thriller and cross-culture satire about the struggles of a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy during the final days of the Vietnam War and his resulting exile in the United States. Production recently wrapped and took place between Thailand and Los Angeles.

Park Chan-wook serves as director, writer, as well as both executive producer and co-showrunner with Don McKellar. Susan Downey will executive produce on behalf of Team Downey alongside Amanda Burrell. Kim Ly, Ron Schmidt and Nguyen will also serve as executive producers with Niv Fichman for Rhombus Media and Jisun Back for Moho Film. “The Sympathizer” is co-produced by HBO and A24.

Ly most recently starred in “A Tourist Guide to Love” opposite “She’s All That” star Rachel Leigh Cook. The film premiered on Netflix on April 21. His other credits include “Animal Kingdom,” “FBI: Most Wanted” and “Legend of Souls.”

He is repped by Buchwald and Endorse Management Group.