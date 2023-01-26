‘The Simpsons,’ ‘Bob’s Burgers,‘ and ’Family Guy’ Renewed for Two More Seasons Each at Fox

Fox has ordered two more seasons of its staple animated comedies “The Simpsons,” “Bob’s Burgers,” and “Family Guy,” continuing their long-time runs on Fox through the 2024-25 broadcast cycle.

The renewals guarantee Seasons 14 and 15 for “Bob’s Burgers,” the 22nd and 23rd Seasons of “Family Guy” and the record-setting 35th and 36th Seasons for “The Simpsons,” extending its standing as the longest-running scripted series in television history.

“With this trio of renewals, we celebrate excellence in animation on Fox, our wonderful, long-time partnership with 20th Television and the brilliant creators and incredible voices behind these forever favorites,” said Michael Thorn, Fox Entertainment’s president of scripted programming in a statement. “Three-plus decades of ‘The Simpsons,’ more than two decades of ‘Family Guy’ and over a decade of ‘Bob’s Burgers’ proves the enduring power of the animation genre on our network and the infinite fan affinity for these outrageously funny comedy classics.”

All three shows currently rank among the Top 10 comedies for the 2022-23 season with this year marking “The Simpsons’” fourth, “Family Guy’s” fifth and “Bob’s Burgers'” second consecutive season to lead the list. In addition, “Family Guy” currently holds the title as Fox’s most-streamed program on record and continues the trend this season, averaging 5.1 million P2+ viewers.

Marci Proietto, EVP of 20th Television Animation, added: “Across 750 episodes of ‘The Simpsons,’ 400 episodes of ‘Family Guy,’ and 250 episodes of ‘Bob’s Burgers,’ we couldn’t be more proud to continue delivering these three animated hits with the most brilliant teams in animation. Our relationship with Fox over the past three decades has allowed this trio of shows to thrive, grow and deliver immeasurable moments of hilarious and irreverent entertainment for fans, and we are absolutely thrilled that Fox is doubling down on each of these iconic shows.”