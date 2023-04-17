‘The Rookie’ Renewed for Season 6 at ABC

ABC’s “The Rookie” will be returning for a sixth season where it’s expected to hit its 100th episode milestone, the network announced on Monday.

The procedural follows John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), the oldest rookie in the LAPD, who uses his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. Nearing the end of his training, Nolan now faces his biggest challenge as a police officer when he must come to terms with the choices he has made in pursuit of the truth. Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Melissa O’Neil, Eric Winter, and Jenna Dewan join Fillion among the cast.

In the next episode, which airs April 18, Officer Tim Bradford’s (Winter) ex-wife, Isabel, returns and asks the team to help her save someone from her undercover past. Her return also creates additional pressure in Lucy (O’Neil) and Tim’s relationship as they assist her in the search. “The Rookie” Season 5 finale will arrive on Tuesday, May 2.

ABC did not answer Variety’s request for comment regarding the fate of “The Rookie: Feds.”

ABC boasts “The Rookie” as the No. 1 show among Adults 18-49 this season in its new Tuesday night programming block at 8 p.m. After making the transition in January, the series has seen an increase of 40% in Total Viewers and by 17% in the key 18-49 demo over the previous season’s comparable weeks. Additionally, the drama is up almost 6 times over its initial Live+Same Day rating in Adults 18-49 with a lift of 426% after 35 days of multiplatform viewing — meaning the series currently bests its prior season by 6% in Total Viewers and by 9% among Adults 18-49 after delayed multiplatform viewing.

Entertainment One (eOne) produces the series in connection with ABC Signature, and is the lead studio and international distributor of “The Rookie.”