‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Adds Stephen Dorff, Iliza Shlesinger, Sturgill Simpson, and Five Others to Season 3 Cast

Stephen Dorff, Shea Wigham, Lukas Haas, Robert Oberst, Stephen Schneider, Iliza Shlesinger, Sturgill Simpson, Casey Wilson have each signed on to join HBO’s “The Righteous Gemstones” for Season 3.

The announcement serves as the first official confirmation of Dorff and Whigham’s casting, despite both appearing in the Season 3 teaser. The new recurring cast members join previously announced newcomers Steve Zahn and Kristen Johnston as well as returning stars Danny McBride, Adam Devine, John Goodman, Edi Patterson, Cassidy Freeman, Tim Baltz, Tony Cavalero, Greg Alan Williams, Skyler Gisondo, Walton Goggins, Jennifer Nettles, James DuMont, Jody Hill, Troy Anthony Hogan, Valyn Hall, Kelton DuMont and Gavin Munn.

Created, written, and executive produced by McBride, Season 3 of the comedy will continue the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work. “When the spoiled Gemstone children finally get their wish to take control of the Church, they discover leadership is harder than they imagined and that their extravagant lifestyle comes with a heavy price,” reads the official logline.

Jody Hill and David Gordon Green serve as executive producers alongside McBride, John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley and Brandon James. The series is co-executive produced by Jonathan Watson and produced by David Brightbill. Kevin Barnett, Edi Patterson and Chris Pappas are consulting producers. In addition to his other roles, Danny McBride also directed the third installment.

The first two episodes of the forthcoming nine-episode season debuts June 18 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

View the official teaser below.