‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Season 3 Gets Release Date, Trailer Featuring Monster Trucks and Steve Zahn

HBO is bringing back its most beloved, ultra-rich adult children fighting for their family business. I’m talking, of course, about the Gemstones.

Danny McBride’s absurdist megachurch comedy returns for Season 3 on June 18, as “The Righteous Gemstones” unveiled the first trailer for its next installment. The high-octane teaser clip features monster trucks, high-speed racing and none other than Steve Zahn, who appears to play a well-dressed rival to Jesse, Judy and Kelvin Gemstone (played respectively by McBride, Edi Patterson and Adam DeVine).

John Goodman also stars as the Gemstone family patriarch, alongside series regulars Cassidy Freeman, Tim Baltz, Tony Cavalero and Walton Goggins. The official Season 3 logline from HBO reads, “When the spoiled Gemstone children finally get their wish to take control of the Church, they discover leadership is harder than they imagined and that their extravagant lifestyle comes with a heavy price.”

McBride teased the new episodes in an interview with Variety last year, saying Season 3 will explore the “strange Gemstone world” and “dive deeper into who this family is and how they got here, meeting some new characters from the past to the present.”

“The Righteous Gemstones” is directed and executive produced by McBride, Jody Hill and David Gordon Green; executive produced by John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley and Brandon James; co-executive produced by Jonathan Watson; produced by David Brightbill. Consulting producers are Kevin Barnett, Patterson and Chris Pappas. “Gemstones” is McBride’s third HBO comedy series, following the baseball-themed “Eastbound & Down” and school-centered “Vice Principals.”

Watch the trailer below.