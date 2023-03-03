‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Season 3, ‘Cruel Summer’ Season 2 Added to ATX TV Festival Lineup

ATX TV Festival has added the premieres of “Righteous Gemstones” Season 3 and the second season of Freeform’s “Cruel Summer” to the lineup of its 12th edition, taking place June 1-4 in Austin, Texas.

HBO will host the world premiere screening of the third season of televangelist comedy “The Righteous Gemstones” at the festival, followed by a conversation with Danny McBride, the show’s star, creator, writer and executive producer. Season 3 of the series premieres this summer.

“Cruel Summer,” Freeform’s hit anthology series, will also premiere its second season at the fest. Season 2 features an all-new cast and Pacific Northwest setting, and will explore three timelines centered on the Y2K era. After the screening, cast and creatives will participate in a panel discussion.

The lineup also includes conversations with the cast and showrunner of “Grown-ish,” Seth Meyers of “Late Night,” several hosts from iHeartPodcasts, the executive producer and showrunner of Fox’s “Accused” and the Television Academy, which will present its annual “Powerful TV” panel.

Additionally, Ted Danson and George Wendt will join the previously announced “Cheers” 30th anniversary event alongside co-creators James Burrows, Les Charles and Glen Charles, with more participants to be announced soon. “The retrospective conversation will reflect on the series’ decade-long run, its definitive place in TV history and provide an insider look into the beloved show,” according to a press release.

The Norman Lear Center at USC will also return for a fifth year to present panels focused on social impact, delving into topics like the climate emergency, racial justice, artificial intelligence as well as aging and caregiving.

Other industry panels will include “State of the Union: A Conversation With TV’s Leaders,” “The Role of a Producing Director,” “TV’s Blockbuster,” “The Camera’s Eye” presented by Panavision and “Are They a Good Person? (The New ‘Likable’).”