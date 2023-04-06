‘The Resident’ Canceled at Fox After Six Seasons

“The Resident” has ended with its sixth season, Fox revealed on Thursday.

The medical drama follows the doctors and nurses at Chastain Memorial Hospital as they face personal and professional challenges and fight for their patients’ health. Matt Czuchry starred in the series as Dr. Conrad Hawkins. He was joined by Bruce Greenwood as Dr. Randolph Bell, Manish Dayal as Dr. Devon Pravesh, Malcolm-Jamal Warner as Dr. AJ Austin, Jane Leeves as Dr. Kit Voss, Jessica Lucas as Dr. Billie Sutton, Anuja Joshi as Leela Devi and Miles Fowler as Trevor.

Ratings for the sixth season were down 27% from the previous year, hitting a 0.5 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and suffered a 12% drop in viewership with an average audience of 6.9 million total multiplatform viewers this season. In comparison to its first season in 2018, the latest and final chapter was down 69% overall in the demo and 35% in multiplatform.

Co-creator Amy Holden Jones served as an executive producer alongside Peter Elkoff, Andrew Chapman, Rob Corn, Oly Obst and Antoine Fuqua. Chapman, Elkoff and Todd Harthan served as executive producers.

“The Resident” was produced and is owned by 20th Television.

The news comes shortly after Fox ordered the medical drama “Doc” earlier this week. Based on the globally acclaimed Italian series, “Nelle tue mani,” the series will focus on Dr. Amy Elias, Chief of Internal and Family Medicine at Westside Hospital in Minneapolis. After a brain injury erases the last eight years of her life, Amy must navigate an unfamiliar world where she has no recollection of patients she’s treated, colleagues she’s crossed, the soulmate she divorced, the man she now loves and the tragedy that caused her to push everyone away. She now has to rely on her estranged 17-year-old daughter, whom she remembers as a 9-year-old, and a handful of friends, as she struggles to continue practicing medicine, despite having lost nearly a decade of knowledge and experience.

Co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Fox Entertainment Studios, “Doc” will be executive produced by Barbie Kligman, Hank Steinberg, and Erwin Stoff.