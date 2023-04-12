‘The Regime’ Trailer: Kate Winslet Clings to Political Power in Surreal HBO Satire

Kate Winslet is returning to HBO, but she’s a long way from Easttown.

The Oscar-winning actor is leading the upcoming HBO limited series “The Regime,” which was teased during the April 12 Warner Bros. Discovery streaming press event.

The lush teaser is filled with mystery and political intrigue, and the official logline doesn’t give too many clues, simply saying that the series “tells the story of one year within the walls of the palace of a modern European regime as it begins to unravel.”

The cast includes Matthias Schoenaerts, Guillaume Gallienne, Andrea Riseborough, Martha Plimpton, Hugh Grant, Danny Webb, David Bamber, Henry Goodman, Stanley Townsend, Louie Mynett, Rory Keenan, Karl Markovics and Pippa Haywood.

The series was formerly known as “The Palace.” Stephen Frears and Jessica Hobbs are directing the series, which is written by Will Tracy, who is also executive producer and showrunner. Executive producers include Winslet, Frears, Frank Rich, and Tracey Seaward. Hobbs serves as co-executive producer. The writers room includes Seth Reiss, Juli Weiner, Jen Spyra, Gary Shteyngart and Sarah DeLappe.

This is Winslet’s third miniseries with HBO, following 2011’s “Mildred Pierce” and 2021’s “Mare of Easttown.” She recently reunited with “Titanic” director James Cameron to star in 2022’s “Avatar: The Way of Water.”

Frears’ film credits include directing 2000’s “High Fidelity,” 2006’s “The Queen” and 2016’s “Florence Foster Jenkins.” He’s also directed television projects such as 2018’s “A Very English Scandal” and 2020’s “Quiz.”

Hobbs is best known for directing episodes of “The Crown” and “Broadchurch.”

Tracy co-wrote 2022’s horror-comedy “The Menu,” as well as episodes of “Succession.”

Watch the trailer below.