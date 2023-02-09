‘The Peripheral’ Renewed for Season 2 at Amazon

“The Peripheral” has been renewed for Season 2 at Amazon.

The series, based on the William Gibson novel of the same name, debuted on Amazon on Oct. 21, 2022. The series stars Chloë Grace Moretz and hails from executive producers Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan under their Amazon overall deal.

Scott B. Smith developed the series for television and serves as executive producer and showrunner. Nolan and Joy executive produce via Kilter Films. Vincenzo Natali serves as executive producer and director, with Athena Wickham and Steven Hoban also executive producing. Amazon Studios and Warner Bros. Television produce in association with Kilter Films.

“William’s mind-bending story in partnership with the brilliant minds of Scott and Jonathan and Lisa, produced an unforgettable journey for our global audience and we are thrilled with how they embraced the series,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios. “We look forward to extending our partnership with Warner Bros. and Kilter Films as this uniquely ambitious series continues to unfold.”

Per the official logline, the series “centers on Flynne Fisher (Moretz), a woman trying to hold together the pieces of her broken family in a forgotten corner of tomorrow’s America. Flynne is smart, ambitious, and doomed. She has no future; until the future comes calling for her.”

“We are thrilled to continue the journey into Season Two and delve deeper into the incredible world that Gibson created,” said Joy and Nolan. “On behalf of Scott Smith, Vincenzo Natali, and the entire team, we’re grateful to our partners at Amazon and, most of all, to the fans.”

Along with Moretz, the cast of Season 1 also included Jack Reynor, Gary Carr, Eli Goree, Louis Herthum, JJ Feild, T’Nia Miller, Charlotte Riley, Alexandra Billings, Adelind Horan, Alex Hernandez, Katie Leung, Julian Moore-Cook, Melinda Page Hamilton, Chris Coy, and Austin Rising.