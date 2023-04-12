‘The Penguin’ Trailer: Colin Farrell Returns to Gotham as ‘The Batman’ Spinoff Series Confirms 2024 Release

Oswald Cobblepot is finally getting his moment in the sun.

Warner Bros. Discovery executives have unveiled the first look at “The Penguin,” the spin-off series focusing on Colin Farrell’s titular Gotham City gangster from the 2022 blockbuster film “The Batman.” The preview was part of the company’s presentation on Wednesday of its streaming service, Max, a combination of the HBO Max and Discovery+ services.

“The Penguin,” which is currently in production, will run for eight episodes. Spoiler alert for that film: After Paul Dano’s the Riddler kills Carmine Falcone, one of Gotham City’s top mob bosses, he floods the major downtown area in a coordinated terrorist attack — leaving Farrell’s Cobblepot with a city in chaos and a power vacuum within Gotham’s underworld.

Costarring with Farrell are Cristin Milioti (“Made for Love”) as Carmine’s daughter Sofia Falcone; Michael Zegen (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) as Carmine’s son Alberto Falcone; and Clancy Brown (“John Wick: Chapter 4”) as Salvatore Maroni, who used to be the top gangster in Gotham. They’re joined by Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O’Connell, Carmen Ejogo, François Chau and David H. Holmes.

Lauren LeFranc (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is the executive producer and showrunner of the series, with “The Batman” writer-director Matt Reeves executive producing through his production company 6th & Idaho. Executive producer Craig Zobel (“Mare of Easttown”) is directing the first three episodes; other exec producers include Farrell, Dylan Clark, Daniel Pipski and Bill Carraro. Ravi Crohn is co-executive producing, and Warner Bros. Television is the studio.