‘The Penguin’ Series at HBO Max Casts ‘Runaways’ Alum Rhenzy Feliz

“The Penguin” series at HBO Max has added Rhenzy Feliz to its cast, Variety has learned.

Feliz joins previously announced series stars Colin Farrell, who will reprise the role of Oswald “The Penguin” Cobblepot from “The Batman,” as well as Cristin Milioti. Details on Feliz’s character are being kept under wraps.

The eight-episode series is said to continue the story of the film. It is believed to take place in the immediate aftermath of the events of “The Batman.” Milioti will star as Sofia Falcone, the daughter of Gotham mob boss Carmine Falcone.

The role means Feliz has now held roles in both the Marvel and DC Universes. He previously starred in the Marvel series “The Runaways,” which aired for three seasons on Hulu. He also recently lent his voice to the hit Disney animated film “Encanto.” His other TV credits include “American Horror Stories” and “Teen Wolf,” while his other film credits include the George Clooney directorial effort “The Tender Bar.”

He is repped by Neon Kite, CAA, and Goodman Genow.

Variety exclusively reported that Farrell had signed on to star in “The Penguin” in December 2021, with HBO Max officially ordering the show to series in March 2022.

Lauren LeFranc is the writer, executive producer, and showrunner on “The Penguin.” “The Batman” director Matt Reeves executive produces via 6th & Idaho, while Dylan Clark executive produces via Dylan Clark Productions. Farrell executive produces in addition to starring. Craig Zobel is executive producing and directing the first three episodes. 6th & Idaho’s Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer, as does Bill Carraro, with Rafi Crohn co-executive producing. Warner Bros. Television is the studio. 6th & Idaho is currently under an overall deal at WBTV. The series is based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane and Bill Finger.

“The Penguin” is one of three spinoffs of “The Batman” in the works at HBO Max at present. Variety exclusively reported that Antonio Campos is set to write a series set in Arkham Asylum, while a series set within the Gotham PD remains in development.