‘The Penguin’ HBO Max Series Casts Carmen Ejogo, François Chau, David H. Holmes (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Penguin” series at HBO Max has cast Carmen Ejogo, François Chau, and David H. Holmes in recurring roles, Variety has learned exclusively.

The trio join a cast that includes series lead Colin Farrell, who will reprise the role of Oswald “The Penguin” Cobblepot from “The Batman, as well as Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O’Connell, and Clancy Brown. Character details for Ejogo, Chau, and Holmes are being kept under wraps.

Ejogo’s recent TV credits include “Your Honor,” “I’m a Virgo,” and “True Detective” Season 3. In film, she has starred in features such as the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise, “Alien: Covenant,” and “Roman J. Israel, Esq.” She is repped by WME and Peikoff Mahan.

Chau is known for his work in shows like “Lost” and “The Expanse,” while he has also recently appeared in shows like “Law & Order: Organized Crime” and “American Gigolo.” He is repped by GVA Talent Agency.

Holmes previously starred in the Hulu series adaptation of “High Fidelity,” and has also been on shows like “Mindhunter,” “Law & Order: SVU,” and “Difficult People.” He is repped by Buchwald and Seven Summits Pictures & Management.

“The Penguin” is currently in production and will consist of eight episodes. The series is said to continue the story of the film. It is believed to take place in the immediate aftermath of the events of “The Batman.”

Lauren LeFranc is the writer, executive producer, and showrunner on “The Penguin.” “The Batman” director Matt Reeves executive produces via 6th & Idaho, while Dylan Clark executive produces via Dylan Clark Productions. Farrell executive produces in addition to starring. Craig Zobel is executive producing and directing the first three episodes. 6th & Idaho’s Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer, as does Bill Carraro, with Rafi Crohn co-executive producing. Warner Bros. Television is the studio. 6th & Idaho is currently under an overall deal at WBTV. The series is based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane and Bill Finger.