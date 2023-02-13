‘The Penguin’ HBO Max Series Adds Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo and Deirdre O’Connell

“The Penguin” continues to expand its ensemble, as the DC limited series has added Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo and Deirdre O’Connell to its cast. Character details for the three actors remain under wraps.

Kelly is best known for his roles in Netflix’s “House of Cards” and Amazon’s “Jack Ryan.” Aghdashloo earned critical acclaim for her performance in 2003’s “House of Sand and Fog” and starred in the Syfy series “The Expanse.” O’Connell won a Tony award last year for her performance in “Dana H.” and has appeared in numerous films and series since her first credits in the 1980s.

The eight-episode limited series stars Colin Farrell, reprising his role as the eponymous comic book villain after first appearing in last year’s DC Studios feature “The Batman.” Variety exclusively reported that Farrell had signed on to star in a Penguin series in December 2021, with HBO Max officially ordering it in March 2022. The cast also includes Cristin Milioti and Rhenzy Feliz.

Kelly is represented by Liebman Entertainment, WME, ID and Schreck, Rose, Dapello. Aghdashloo is represented by CAA, Icon Mann Management and Nancy Seltzer & Associates. O’Connell is represented by Innovative Artists Agency.

Production on “The Penguin” is set to begin this month in New York. The series is executive produced by Farrell, Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Lauren LeFranc (who writes and serves as showrunner), Craig Zobel (who directs the first three episodes) and Bill Carraro. “The Penguin” comes from Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with warner Bros. Television. 6th & Idaho’s Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer and Rafi Crohn is co-executive producer.