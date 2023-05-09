‘The Outlaws’ Picked Up for Season 3 at Amazon Prime Video and BBC One

“The Outlaws” has been picked up for a third season by Amazon Prime Video and BBC One. As the latest addition to the Prime membership, the third season will be available in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Nordics.

The comedic thriller follows a group of strangers from different walks of life forced together to complete a community payback sentence in Bristol.

Season 3 will pick up with crime boss The Dean (“Dracula,” “Bad Sisters”) behind bars awaiting trial, leaving the crew of outlaws to move on with their lives — until one of their own returns with a deadly secret that threatens their lives as they know it. As a murderous manhunt closes in on the gang, the group attempts to prove their innocence before The Dean’s case falls apart and he hunts them down for revenge.

Stephen Merchant returns to the series as Greg, along with Rhianne Barreto (“Honour,” “Hanna”) as Rani, Gamba Cole (“Soon Gone: A Windrush Chronicle,” “Hanna”) as Ben, Darren Boyd (“Killing Eve,” “Trying”) as John, Clare Perkins (“EastEnders,” “The Wheel of Time”) as Myrna, Eleanor Tomlinson (“Poldark,” “The Nevers”) as Lady Gabby, Jessica Gunning (“Back,” “Fortitude”) as Diane, Charles Babalola (“Bancroft”) as Malaki, and Tom Hanson (“Brassic”) as Spencer.

Co-created by Merchant—who also serves as an executive producer, director, and writer—and Elgin James. Luke Alkin, Kenton Allen, and Matthew Justice also serve as executive producers along with John Butler. Big Talk and Four Eyes productions are the studios behind “The Outlaws,” which is also co-produced by BBC One and Amazon Studios. Global distribution is handled by BBC Studios for all three seasons.