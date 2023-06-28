“The Other Two” will not return for a fourth season, as series creators Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider announce that they “always knew” Thursday’s Season 3 finale is “where we wanted to end” the stories of Brooke and Cary Dubek.

Debuting on Comedy Central in 2019 before moving to HBO Max (and now Max), the series offered a scathing satire of Hollywood and the corruptive nature of fame. It starred Heléne Yorke and Drew Tarver as disillusioned millennial siblings Brooke and Cary, who attempt to make it in New York City after their teenage brother becomes a Justin Bieber-esque pop star and their mother a daytime TV host. In Season 3, Cary, an actor, finally works his way up to C-list celebrity status, while Brooke, after talent managing her famous family members, decides to leave the industry to “do good.”

Molly Shannon, Josh Segarra, Ken Marino, Case Walker, Wanda Sykes and Brandon Scott Jones rounded out the cast, which featured guest stars including Simu Liu and Lukas Gage playing themselves.

“It is bittersweet to say goodbye to the Dubek family after three seasons, but we always knew, both creatively and personally, that this was where we wanted to end their stories,” Kelly and Schneider said in a joint statement. “And because we are quite literally out of ways to humiliate Drew Tarver, so what’s the point?”

The co-showrunners continued, “We are deeply grateful to everyone (gays) who watched the show, to Max for giving us a second home and life, and to our writers, producers and crew, who gave so much of their time, talent, and passion to this show over the last 45ish years. And finally, an enormous thank you to Heléne, Drew, Molly, Case, Wanda, Josh, Brandon, and everyone in our brilliant cast (except Ken) who all made this show better than it had any right to be, and who we will miss terribly (especially Ken). Long live ChaseDreams. #chasedreams #globsaregay #feet.”

With a tight grip on today’s entertainment business, “The Other Two” took on Hollywood’s narrow portrayal of queerness, the industry’s exploitation of mental health and the desperation of being an actor with a unique incisiveness. The cult comedy’s jokes — like Cary sacrificing his integrity to voice Disney’s first “unapologetically gay character,” a hideous cartoon sack of mucus whose queerness is entirely superficial — will be referenced in memes and rediscovered on Max for years to come.

“To be here, talking about a show that people love is such a pleasure,” Yorke told Variety in June, in a joint interview with Tarver. “I didn’t have some raging success in my 20s. I’m proud to be in something that’s great.”

Suzanna Makkos, executive vice president of original programming at Max and Adult Swim, added in her own statement: “From the moment we met the Dubek family, we knew that we needed to bring this show to streaming as one of our very first and most signature Max originals. We are so proud to have delivered a hilarious and poignant third and final season of ‘The Other Two.’ With its creative and out-of-the-box commentary about the entertainment industry, Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider masterminded a staple in pop culture that continuously reached new heights and resonated with so many. While the series has come to its natural conclusion, we wish all the best for this wonderful cast and crew.”

The series finale of “The Other Two” airs Thursday on Max.