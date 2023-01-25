‘The Other Black Girl’ at Hulu Adds Shakirah DeMesier, Langston Kerman and Cassi Maddox (EXCLUSIVE)

Shakirah DeMesier, Langston Kerman and Cassi Maddox have been added to Hulu’s “The Other Black Girl” as series regulars.

DeMesier will play the young version of Diana, an aspiring author whose book “Burning Heart” is on the edge of becoming a national bestseller. Diana fits in the world no matter the situation, and always has a smile on her face – which tends to leave a strain on her relationship with her best friend, Kendra Rae Phillips.

DeMesier is a Hofstra University, HB Studio, and UCB graduate whose credits include “Cobra Kai” on Netflix, “American Soul” on BET, “Watchmen” on HBO, “Queens” on ABC and the CW’s “Legacies.” She is repped by Jacob Lawson with Privilege Talent Agency.

Kerman will play Jesse Watson, a podcast and YouTube host who covers all of the bases on what plagues society and the plight of Black people today. Jesse is a “nationally-known, outspoken blacktivist whom over one million people follow on all the socials. He has a supercharged manner of speaking that sometimes incites others to the more extreme side of social activism,” reads his character description, per Hulu.

Kerman is a comedian, writer, and producer based in LA. He can currently be seen in Peacock’s “Bust Down,” a series that he also executive produced/co-created with Sam Jay, Chris Redd and Jak Knight. He is the head writer and one of the executive producers of “Pause with Sam Jay,” which was nominated for a WGA award for its first and second seasons. He is repped by Rise Management and Ziffren Brittenham.

Maddox will star as young Kendra Rae, the only Black female editor at Wagner Books in 1983. While doing press for her best friend’s book “Burning Heart,” Kendra Rae speaks truth to power and begins to critique the racist structures inside the publishing world. However, soon after her interview, she mysteriously disappears.

Her credits include “Insatiable” and TV One’s “Fatal Attraction.” Maddox is represented by East Coast Talent Agency and Greg Diaz at GD3 Management.

The trio joins previously announced series regulars Sinclair Daniel, Ashleigh Murray, Brittany Adebumola, Hunter Parrish, Bellamy Young and Eric McCormack, and recurring guest stars Garcelle Beauvais, Brian Baumgartner, Alyshia Ochse, and Kate Owens.

“The Other Black Girl” follows Nella, an editorial assistant, who after being the only Black girl at her company, grows excited when she learns a new Black girl named Hazel has been hired. But as Hazel’s star begins to rise, Nella spirals out and discovers something sinister is going on at the company. The series is based on the novel of the same name by Zakiya Dalila Harris.

Rashida Jones, Temple Hill (Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey), Adam Fishbach, Zakiya Dalila Harris serve as executive producers with Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey attached as showrunners and executive producers. Onyx Collective produces the series for Hulu.