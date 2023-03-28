Netflix Top 10: ‘The Night Agent’ Ends ‘You’ Season 4’s First Place Run With Record Premiere Week

“The Night Agent” overthrew “You” Season 4 for the No. 1 spot on the English TV List with 168.71 million hours viewed following its March 23 premiere date. The action-thriller is currently the streamer’s most viewed title this week.

Created by Shawn Ryan and based on the novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk, the series ranks third overall for premiere week of viewing across all Season 1 TV and appeared in the Top 10 in 93 countries.

Last week, “You” Season 4 took the top spot among the list of English TV titles with 64.06 million hours viewed after releasing the second half of the season’s episodes on March 9. The series currently ranks third on the list. Most recently, Netflix renewed “You” for a fifth and final season.

Season 4 of “Love Is Blind” and “Waco: American Apocalypse” opened on the list at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively. The reality dating series was viewed for 25.52 million hours with the release of the season’s first five episodes while the docuseries earned 21.51 million hours viewed.

“Shadow and Bone” Season 2 remained on the list, taking the No. 2 spot this week with 55.03 million hours viewed. Season 1 of the fantasy series also made an appearance in sixth place as fans revisited or discovered the series.

“Outer Banks” Season 3 and “Sex/Life” Season 2 fell to the bottom of the chart this week at No. 7 and No. 8, respectively. The pogues picked up 16.88 million hours viewed in the third season’s fifth week among the most popular titles — a notable decrease from the previous week’s 25.95 million hours viewed. Season 2 of the steamy drama earned 13.9 million hours viewed.

Following just underneath is “Wednesday,” which continues to stay among Netflix’s Top 10 list after 17 weeks. During the viewing window, the series picked up 13.4 million hours viewed. “MH370: The Plane That Disappeared” fell into last place on this week’s list with 9.96 million hours viewed.

On the non-english TV side, “The Glory” remained atop the Non-English TV List for the third straight week with 48.35 million hours viewed. The Korean thriller jumped to the No. 6 spot on the Non-English TV Most Popular list with 413.05 million total hours viewed.

Meanwhile, “Luther: The Fallen Sun” held onto the No. 1 spot for the third consecutive week with 24.7 million hours viewed. Since its debut, the film has amassed more than 73 million views. (Netflix measures viewership by taking the total amount of hours viewed and dividing it by the film’s total run time.)

See Netflix’s Top 10 lists for the week of March 20-26 below, beginning with English-language series and followed by non-English-language TV shows, English-language movies and then non-English-language movies.