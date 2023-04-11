‘The Night Agent’ Cracks Netflix’s Most Popular List at No. 9 With Over 515 Million Hours Viewed, ‘Beef’ Joins Weekly Top 10 at No. 3

In its third week of availability, “The Night Agent” has moved up yet again, joining Netflix’s Most Popular list at No. 9 with 515.57 million hours viewed. According to Netflix’s math, this means the thriller has raked in 62 million views — Netflix calculates total views by dividing the total hours viewed by runtime, which is 8.19 hours. During the April 3-9 viewing window, the series pulled in 130.48 million hours viewed and remained No. 1 on the English TV List.

Ali Wong and Steven Yeun’s “Beef” was a newcomer on this week’s top 10 list, coming in at No. 3 with 34.08 million hours viewed. The dark comedy, which scored a 99% certified fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes, managed to rank in the Top 10 in 61 countries following its April 6 premiere date.

“Love is Blind” Season 4 jumped in the rankings despite recording less viewership hours during this viewing window landing in No. 2 with 43.14 million hours viewed ahead of the upcoming finale, which will arrive on Friday, April 14. Netflix’s first live reunion special will be held in Los Angeles on April 16 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

The special will be the second time Netflix has tested out live programming on the streamer. It comes after Chris Rock’s “Selective Outrage” standup special, which quickly opened on Netflix’s US chart on the English-language TV list at No. 7 despite a small window of availability. The special eventually landed on Netflix’s Global Top 10 chart at No. 8 on the English titles list with 17.79 million hours viewed after nine days of availability.

