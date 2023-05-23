‘The Mother’ Leads Netflix Top 10 for Second Week as ‘XO, Kitty’ Debuts With 72 Million Hours Viewed

“The Mother” continues to lead all of Netflix titles for the second consecutive week with 92 million hours viewed during the May 15-21 viewing window. Thus, pushing the show to hit more than 90 million views. Netflix calculates total views by dividing the total hours watched, (178.1 million hours) by total runtime (1.96 hours).

Spinoffs reigned supreme on the English-Language TV chart. Taking the no. 1 spot on the list is “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,” which managed an additional 82.39 million hours viewed. In its third week among the popular titles chart, Shonda Rhimes’ Georgian era tale also appeared in the Top 10 in 89 countries. Coming just beneath is the “To All the Boys” sequel series, “XO, Kitty” which opened to 72.08 million hours viewed following its May 18 debut. Starring Anna Cathcart (Kitty Song Covey) and Minyeong Choi (Dae), the YA rom-com had over 14 total views and appeared in the Top 10 in 90 countries.

