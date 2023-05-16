‘The Mother’ Scores Netflix’s Biggest Opening Weekend for Film in 2023 as ‘Queen Charlotte’ Continues to Lead English-Language TV Charts

Jennifer Lopez hits another high note with her latest film as “The Mother” becomes Netflix’s biggest opening for a film in 2023, so far. The action-thriller scored 83.71 million hours viewed following its May 12 debut and was No. 1 in 82 countries with nearly 43 million views (Netflix calculates views by dividing the total hours viewed by the total runtime, which is 1.96 hours).

On the TV side, “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” continued its reign in the No. 1 spot on the English TV List with 158.68 million hours viewed and appeared in the Top 10 in 91 countries. That puts the show’s total views at 307 million total hours viewed. With its six episodes, the series quickly racked up more than 47 million views (307 million hours viewed divided by 6.49 runtime hours) since its May 4 release.

