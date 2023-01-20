‘The Mosquito Coast’ Canceled at Apple After Two Seasons

Apple TV+ has canceled “The Mosquito Coast” after two seasons.

Based on Paul Theroux’s best-selling novel, “The Mosquito Coast” follows the dangerous journey of Allie Fox, a brilliant inventor and stubborn idealist, who uproots his family on a dangerous quest to find refuge from the U.S. government, cartels, and hitmen.

In the latest chapter, viewers found the Fox family barely escaping Mexico with their lives, venturing deep into the Guatemalan jungle to meet up with an old friend and her community of refugees. This new refuge creates trouble for the Foxes though when they become entangled in a conflict between a local drug lord and his family. At odds about whether to settle down or keep moving, Allie and Margot pursue different paths to secure their family’s future. The outcome of which will either unite the family or tear it apart forever. The Season 2 finale aired earlier this month.

Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan Polish, and Gabriel Bateman starred in the Apple drama, which is currently still available for viewing on Apple TV+.

Season 2 of the series is executive produced by Mark V. Olsen and Will Scheffer, Stefan Schwartz, Evan Katz, Rupert Wyatt, author Paul Theroux, and Theroux. Bob Bookman, Alan Gasmer, and Peter Jaysen serve as executive producers for Veritas Entertainment Group. Neil Cross created and developed “The Mosquito Coast” with Tom Bissell. Cross also serves an executive producer. Fremantle backed the series for Apple TV+.