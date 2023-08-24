‘The Morning Show’ Season 3 Trailer Sees Walls Punched and Windows Broken Amid a ‘Nuclear’ Hack and Financial Ruin

“The Morning Show” is back and the crises keep coming.

In a trailer for Season 3 of the Apple TV+ drama, which premieres on Sept. 13, the team at UBA desperately try to hold onto their power as the network faces threats from a changing economy and new outside players.

Namely, UBA becomes the target of a major hack. In the trailer, the Morning Show goes dark while on the air, and production staffers get locked into their control room. Stella (Greta Lee) is seen sprinting through the office building to get to the Morning Show set, while Chip (Mark Duplass) escapes the control room by smashing its window with a fire exstinguisher.

“UBA has been the target of a cyber attack,” Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) later says on the air. “Certain things may come to light. Personal things that were never meant to be shared.” Her broadcast is interspersed with a shot of her asking Cory (Billy Crudup), “Did you ever tell anybody?”

The trailer also shows Alex (Jennifer Aniston) fighting for more control of UBA. “I’m all over this network. I need to have a say in the future of this place,” she says to Cory, who seems to be searching for funding for the struggling company. “We’re flirting with financial disaster,” he says before punching a wall. In another scene, he says, “We need someone with more money than God,” right before new cast member Jon Hamm is depicted in his role as tech titan Paul Marks. “I am offering you a lifeline. Take the money,” Paul says.

Season 3 also stars Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Nicole Beharie and Julianna Margulies.

See the trailer below.