‘The Morning Show’ Season 3 Sets September Premiere Date, Previews Jon Hamm’s Debut

AppleTV+ announced “The Morning Show” returns for its third season on Sept. 13, and provided a peek at the series’ newcomers, Jon Hamm and Nicole Beharie.

The 10-episode season will debut with its first two episodes and will be followed by one new episode every Wednesday through November 8.

Hamm is set to portray Paul Marks, a UBA executive, Beharie as UBA’s newest anchor, Christina Hunter and additional newcomer, Tig Notaro will portray Paul’s chief of staff, Amanda Robinson. The latest cast members join returning stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Mark Duplass, Billy Crudup, Julianna Margulies, Greta Lee and Karen Pittman.

“The Morning Show” Season 3 will pick up after Alex’s (Aniston) producing partner Chip (Duplass), convinces the TV anchor to go on camera and live stream her COVID-19 diagnosis and quarantine. As Alex faces coronavirus, her co-anchor, Bradley (Witherspoon) searches for her missing brother, alongside network executive Cory (Crudup), who in the final moments of the season, professes his love for her.

Per the official logline, “This season, the future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA. Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponized and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom.”

Duplass recently shared with Variety his excitement about Hamm and Notaro joining the production. “I’m friendly with them, so that was like a homecoming for us.” Duplass added, “You’d be surprised considering ‘The Morning Show’ is a set full of massive movie stars everywhere, it could or should be maybe a tense thing, but it’s very laid back. I attribute that to Jen and Reese, who set a good tone. They’re good bosses. Honestly, when you have these group scenes, it’s just a party. It’s really nice.”

Charlotte Stoudt signed on as showrunner for Season 3 following the resignation of Kerry Ehrin. Stoudt also serves as an executive producer alongside Witherspoon, Aniston, Michael Ellenberg, Lauren Neustadter and director Mimi Leder.

Ahead of the Season 3 premiere, “The Morning Show” was renewed for its fourth season.

See below for more Season 3 first look images.

