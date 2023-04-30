‘The Morning Show’ Renewed for Season 4 on Apple TV+ Ahead of Season 3 Debut

One of Apple TV+’s biggest shows has been renewed early.

“The Morning Show,” the newsroom drama starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, has received an early renewal for Season 4 on the streamer.

Meanwhile, Season 3 is set to debut this fall. Witherspoon and Aniston are executive producers, with Mimi Leder directing and executive producing, and Charlotte Stoudt acting as showrunner and executive producer for Season 3. “The Morning Show” is produced by the Media Res, Hello Sunshine and Echo Films.

Aniston announced Season 3 had wrapped filming on Feb. 9 via an Instagram post which, in the wake of the renewal news, prophetically promised that there was “so much more to come.”

Season 3 will introduce new cast members Jon Hamm and Nicole Beharie, as well as the return of stars such as Julianna Margulies, Tig Notaro, Stephen Fry and Natalie Morales.

Aniston spoke with Variety last year about the collaborative and creative process on the show.

“We thrive and it’s quite — dare I say it — easy,” she said. “It’s such a pleasant set to be on. We love to communicate. We love to work stuff out, and we don’t just shove stuff under the rug. There’s no stone left unturned in a creative decision. We all put our heads together. There’s something so wonderful about trusting in your co-workers to know that if five people tell you look sick, then I’m gonna lay down, I’m gonna put my sword down on this one.”

The show has been an awards player for Apple TV+ as well, winning an Emmy, SAG award and Critics’ Choice award.