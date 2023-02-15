‘The Mole’ Reboot Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Netflix has ordered a second season of “The Mole,” its reboot of the ABC reality competition series of the same name.

“The Mole” sees twelve players work together in challenges to add money to a pot that only one of them will win at the end. Among the players is one person who has secretly been designated “the mole” and is tasked with sabotaging the group’s money-making efforts. In the end, one player must outlast their competition and expose the Mole to win the prize pot.

Alex Wagner hosted Season 1 of the reboot; it is unknown whether she will return for Season 2. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Rikkie Proost, David Tibballs and David Burris serve as executive producers, and Eureka Productions produces. Netflix currently has an open casting call for contestants for the new season.

The original “The Mole” ran on ABC for five seasons from 2001 to 2009. Both versions are based on an unscripted format from Belgium titled “De Mol,” which was created by Bart De Pauw, Michel Vanhove, Michiel Devlieger and Tom Lenaerts and distributed by Primitives. Anderson Cooper hosted the first three seasons, followed by Ahmad Rashad for Season 4 and then Jon Kelley for Season 5.

Variety‘s review said that “the reboot of ‘The Mole’ retains a lot of what made the original work. There’s an intriguing international location (Australia, here, rather than the continental Europe of the original); a host with a winkingly insouciant presence and an ability to think on their feet (MSNBC host Alex Wagner replaces Anderson Cooper); and the game itself, precision-engineered to evoke distrust and dissension.”