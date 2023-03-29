‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals Identities of the Moose and Scorpio: Here’s Who They Are

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched the Season 9, episode 7 of “The Masked Singer,” which aired March 29 on Fox.

Everyone knows George Wendt’s name — well, at least Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg does. “Cheers” star Wendt was one of the two more celebrities who were revealed on Wednesday’s edition of “The Masked Singer.” Also unmasked: “Selling Sunset” star Christine Quinn.

For Moose, panelist Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg got it right with George Wendt. Robin Thicke went with Jon Lovitz, Nicole Scherzinger named Ed O’Neill and Ken Jeong guessed John Goodman.

As for Scorpio, no one got it right. McCarthy Wahlberg named Denise Richards, Thicke guessed Lisa Rinna. Ken Jeong thought it was Heidi Klum. Nicole Scherzinger picked Willa Ford.

Like last season, “The Masked Singer” has once again adopted a “Champion of Masked Singer” format. Each episode, three costumed celebrities will perform, but only one will win and move on to compete again the following week. After each round, three finalists will compete in the semi-finals.

That means one contestant will be unmasked midway through the episode, with the top two singers facing off in a “battle royale.” After Wendt as Moose was first to be unmasked, that left Doll and Scorpio to face off with “Hungry Like the Wolf,” by Duran Duran. Scorpio received fewer votes and was unmasked as Quinn.

Christine Quinn as Scorpio and George Wendt as Moose join Holly Robinson Peete as Fairy, Alexa Bliss as Axolotl, Lele Pons as Jackalope, Malin Akerman as Squirrel, Michael Bolton as the Wolf, Grandmaster Flash as Polar Bear, Debbie Gibson as Night Owl, Howie Mandel as Rock Lobster, Sara Evans as Mustang and Dick Van Dyke as Gnome as the celebrities unmasked this season.

It was “’80s Night,” and guest Young MC opened the show with his classic 1989 track “Bust a Move.” Also guest starring this week was Erik Estrada (who was really more of a 70s icon, but who’s counting) and “Dallas” star Charlene Tilton (sure, why not).

New this season is “Ding Dong Keep It On.” In the new twist to the competition, panelists will have the opportunity to save a singer from looming elimination, but the bell can only be rung three times during the first three rounds. Those three singers will then face off on a special episode in a battle to rejoin the competition. On Wednesday, the bell was not rung.

“The Masked Singer” enters Season 9 with 21 contestants include “Mustang,” “Axolotl,” “California Roll,” “Dandelion,” “Moose,” “Gargoyle,” “Jackalope,” “Doll,” Polar Bear,” “Night Owl,” “Rock Lobster,” “Gnome,” “Macaw,” “Squirrel,” “Wolf” and more to be announced. Tim Chappel is this season’s costume designer.

The Season 9 contestants “boast a combined 28 Emmy nominations, six Grammy wins, 10 gold albums, four Golden Globe nominations, five medals, 26 books, two Tony Award nominations, five Lifetime Achievement Awards, four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a combined 95,231,000 records sold.” Season nine will introduce all-new themed episodes, including “ABBA,” “New York,” “DC Superheroes,” “Sesame Street,” “80s Night,” “Movie Night” and more.

Here were the contestants and their performances on night seven:

Doll, "The Masked Singer"

Doll (WINNER)

Song: “Don’t You (Forget About Me),” by Simple Minds

Panel guesses: Gene Simmons, Vince Lee, Tommy Lee, Donnie Wahlberg, Sebastian Bach

Clue: (delivered by Erik Estrada) “Ghostwriter.” “While my movie career is scary, it’s my work with a multi-Grammy winning artist that blows me away.”

Package voiceover: “Hi, I’m Doll. I heard it was 80s night, which makes me feel good. Right at home. Growing up, life was surreal. Maybe a little rocky. I was a weirdo. And when it came to my voice, forget about it. No one wanted to hear it. Until one day, I found other lost misfit dolls, and we started our own crew. My toy troupe and I were having such a good time. But the man came in, and said we was too strange. And tried to knock us out. But they didn’t know who they was dealing with. So I marched step by step into that playground, and schooled them all. So this one’s for all you unforgettable, freaky deaky dolls who have ever been told you’re expendable. Would you love me? I love me!”

Scorpio, "The Masked Singer"

Scorpio (CHRISTINE QUINN)

Song: “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” by Cyndi Lauper

Panel guesses: Kim Cattrall, Christine Quinn, Lisa Rinna, Denise Richards, Heidi Klum

Clue: (shared by Young MC): The sprinkler dance. “I’m never the one doing it. But even I know that watering your property is important.”

Package voiceover: “Ahh, the 80s, a decade of excess. And there’s nothing more I love than being over the top. Growing up as a small town girl in the middle of nowhere, I knew I was built for bigger things. So I hustled, working in fast food and bars, anything to buy myself out of the sticks and closer to my destiny. Finally, I made my west and started clawing my way into the industry. But after years of trying to be other people, ironically the key to my fame was to just be myself. Even if that makes me a villain sometimes. Truthfully, I’m fine if the gossips say I’m a wild thing. But you’d be surprised how charming and persuasive I can be!”

Moose, "The Masked Singer"

Moose (GEORGE WENDT)

Song: “The Power of Love,” by Huey Lewis and the News

Panel guesses: George Wendt, Jon Lovitz, John Goodman, Ed O’Neill

Clue: (delivered by Charlene Tilton) Acceptance speech. “I haven’t had much use for those. I have a few in the trunk of my car and the bottom of a suit coat.”

Package voiceover: (Sung) “Born in the Midwest just a normal guy. And moved to the city where I met my wife. She coached me on love and then we moved out west. I got my hooves in the door doing what I do best. I’m just a Moose on the Loose. Joined some friends you might know and ended up a king of your favorite show. But while you think you know me, there’s just one more thing. This guy is game to get on that stage and sing. I’m just a Moose on the Loose!”