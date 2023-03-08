‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals Identity of the Wolf: Here’s Who It Is

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched the Season 9, episode 4 of “The Masked Singer,” which aired March 8 on Fox.

How are we supposed to live without Michael Bolton? The pop crooner was the latest celebrity to be revealed on “The Masked Singer,” as he was voted off the show as the Wolf.

It wasn’t much of a mystery this week, given how recognizable Bolton’s voice is. Even singing the Doors classic “Break on Through,” everyone (mostly) agreed it was him. For Wolf, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg all named Michael Bolton. Ken Jeong went rogue and picked Richard Marx.

It was DC Superheroes night, and the episode opened with Nicole Scherzinger (dressed as the Catwoman), singing Bonnie Tyler’s “Holding Out for a Hero.” Her fellow panelists were also in cosplay: Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg as Harley Quinn, Ken Jeong as the Riddler and Robin Thicke as, of course, Robin.

As part of the DC synergy, “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” stars Dame Helen Mirren and Zachary Levi popped up to share clues, as did DC chief creative officer Jim Lee.

Like last season, “The Masked Singer” has once again adopted a “Champion of Masked Singer” format. Each episode, three costumed celebrities will perform, but only one will win and move on to compete again the following week. After each round, three finalists will compete in the semi-finals.

That means one contestant will be unmasked midway through the episode, with the top two singers facing off in a “battle royale.” After Bolton as Wolf was first to be unmasked, that left Gargoyle and Squirrel to face off with “Kryptonite,” by 3 Doors Down.

But new this season is “Ding Dong Keep It On.” In the new twist to the competition, panelists will have the opportunity to save a singer from looming elimination, but the bell can only be rung three times during the first three rounds. Those three singers will then face off on a special episode in a battle to rejoin the competition.

On Wednesday, Squirrel won and moved on to next week, beating out Gargoyle. But Gargoyle was saved by the “Ding Dong Keep It On” bell, and moves to that face off with Medusa (saved last week) and another to come.

Among the panelists’ guesses, Robin Thicke went with Antonio Gates of the Los Angeles Chargers, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg said it was Odell Beckham Jr., Ken Jeong picked The Weeknd and Nicole Scherzinger guessed Mario. We still won’t know for a while.

“The Masked Singer” enters Season 9 with 21 contestants include “Mustang,” “Axolotl,” “California Roll,” “Dandelion,” “Moose,” “Gargoyle,” “Jackalope,” “Doll,” Polar Bear,” “Night Owl,” “Rock Lobster,” “Gnome” and more to be announced. Tim Chappel is this season’s costume designer.

Michael Bolton as the Wolf joins Grandmaster Flash as Polar Bear, Debbie Gibson as Night Owl, Howie Mandel as Rock Lobster, Sara Evans as Mustang and Dick Van Dyke as Gnome as the celebrities unmasked this season.

The Season 9 contestants “boast a combined 28 Emmy nominations, six Grammy wins, 10 gold albums, four Golden Globe nominations, five medals, 26 books, two Tony Award nominations, five Lifetime Achievement Awards, four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a combined 95,231,000 records sold.” Season nine will introduce all-new themed episodes, including “ABBA,” “New York,” “DC Superheroes,” “Sesame Street,” “80s Night,” “Movie Night” and more.

Here were the contestants and their performances on night four:

Wolf (MICHAEL BOLTON)

Song: “Break on Through,” by the Doors

Celebrity Clue: (delivered by Dame Helen Mirren and Zachary Levi): “Timberlake.” “Here’s a thought: JT and I collaborated.”

Package voiceover: “Hello and welcome to my love den. Have a seat and make yourself comfortable. Oops, I keep forgetting to set the mood. What can I say, I’m a sucker for romance. And while I have many talents, it’s the art of seduction that’s my superpower. In fact, I’m sure I’m responsible for more than one baby out there. Nick? You know what I’m talking about. Please do. Sit down, let’s have a heart to heart. Can I offer you anything? A Grammy? I’ve got a few. Want a laugh? Let me pop in my movie. I really am the most gracious host. Just ask my friends, Lady Gaga, Andy Samberg, or Jay-Z. They’ve vouched for me. So, sit back, relax and enjoy as I show you the power of love.”

Panel guesses: Michael Bolton, Richard Marx

Gargoyle (SAVED)

Song: “One Call Away,” by Charlie Puth

Celebrity Clue: (delivered by Dame Helen Mirren and Zachary Levi): “Record maker.” “I’m keen on making waves in the field. But being a part of history is the best bonus I could ask for.”

Package voiceover: “From the time I was 6, I pretty much knew I wanted to be a superhero. But while my peers all seemed to fly, I was stuck on the sidelines. Until my dad gave me a piece of advice. Never let anyone tell you, you can’t do something. He made me believe I could do anything. And it became my superpower. So, when the call finally came for a hero, I put my cape on, and shocked millions with how hard I slay. I went from the guy they passed on, to the guy they passed to. And now when the lights are blinded and the game is on the line, I always answer the call.”

Panel guesses: Antonio Gates of the L.A. Chargers, The Weeknd, Odell Beckham Jr.

Squirrel (WEEK 4 WINNER)

Song: “Try,” by Pink

Celebrity Clue (delivered by DC chief creative officer Jim Lee): “Hero time.” “Just like that piece of art, I put time into my work. But it’s all worth it when I get to see the final product, like this clue, ‘hero time.’”

Package voiceover: “Yeah, that’s me. You might be asking how I got myself into this mess. Growing up I was just your average professional ice skater with Olympic dreams. I wanted to be a toxicologist. Side note, my superpower is empathy. But instead, I found myself in the psycho city of Hollywood. What happened next could have happened to billions of bombshells. I modeled for a major agency, did some teen acne commercials, landed some sitcom parts and made out with Tom Cruise. These days I love getting to play superheroes just as much as I love getting to play the girl next door who’s also funny. What can I say, I’ve got range. So, that’s pretty much how I ended up here. All dolled up in a sexy squirrel costume just to show you how nuts I am.”

Panel guesses: Naomi Watts, Katie Holmes,Renee Zellweger, Margot Robbie,Uma Thurman