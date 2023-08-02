‘The Masked Singer’ Season 10 First Look Includes Donut, Hawk Costumes and a ‘Rumble’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Apparently “The Rumble” is coming to “The Masked Singer” this season. Fox is taking the wraps off of the latest edition of the hit reality competition series, teasing the landmark 10th season with a first promo tonight — as well as a look at the first round of costumes. Variety has an exclusive look, above, of the Donut and the Hawk. And scroll down to watch the promo, which premieres tonight on Fox, featuring the Skrillex song “Rumble.”

“The Masked Singer” returns for Season 10 beginning Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET. “In honor of its milestone 10th season, The Masked Singer is celebrating with the biggest and boldest costumes in the show’s history – with the buzziest and brightest celebrities underneath!” Fox’s latest “The Masked Singer” promo exclaims. “The Emmy Award-nominated singing competition features host Nick Cannon, alongside fan favorite panelists Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke. The season will feature the return of special theme nights and unforgettable show-stopping performances that will keep you guessing.”

Last spring, Bishop Briggs kept a steady flow throughout Season 9 of Fox’s “The Masked Singer” — and her perseverance was rewarded with the championship. Briggs, as Medusa, won this season’s top prize and was unmasked during the finale, along with runner-up David Archuleta, revealed as the Macaw.

Bishop Briggs as Medusa and David Archuleta as Macaw join Pentatonix as California Roll, Olivia Culpo as UFO, Lou Diamond Phillips as Mantis, Keenan Allen as Gargoyle, Melissa Joan Hart as Lamp, Alicia Witt as Dandelion, Dee Snider as the Doll, Christine Quinn as Scorpio, George Wendt as Moose, Holly Robinson Peete as Fairy, Alexa Bliss as Axolotl, Lele Pons as Jackalope, Malin Akerman as Squirrel, Michael Bolton as the Wolf, Grandmaster Flash as Polar Bear, Debbie Gibson as Night Owl, Howie Mandel as Rock Lobster, Sara Evans as Mustang and Dick Van Dyke as Gnome as the celebrities unmasked in Season 9.

Below, watch the first teaser for Season 10 of “The Masked Singer.”