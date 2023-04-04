‘The Masked Singer’ Happy Meal Launches Today at McDonald’s (EXCLUSIVE)

Fox has partnered with McDonald’s to launch a “The Masked Singer”-themed Happy Meal at stores starting April 4. Dubbed the ‘Masknificent’ Happy Meal, the item will feature one of 12 plush toys inspired by one of the “Masked Singer” costumes that have been showcased over the series’ nine season.

Kids (or adults who — shhh — can order a Happy Meal too) will also finding a guessing game to play before discovering which character is in the box. Each toy will be in opaque wrapping with a special clue as to which character is hiding within. The game, of course, mimics the unmasking seen on “The Masked Singer.”

Characters from seasons past that will be included are T-Rex, Peacock, Thingamajig, Miss Teddy, White Tiger, Space Bunny and others. (One toy per box.) The Happy Meal boxes will also include a scannable code that directs customers to a ‘Masknificent’ AR experience in which they can use their phones or tablets to design their own “Masked Singer” stage featuring filters and music. Through the experience, their plush toy will take part in a virtual concert.

The ‘Masknificent’ Happy Meals will be available in McDonald’s stores through April 24 (or when supplies run out).

“Now enjoying its ninth season, ‘The Masked Singer’ has become a massive cultural hit across all ages, bringing families together with incredible performances and eye-popping costumes full of wild creativity,” said Darren Schillace, president of marketing at Fox Entertainment. “And, with this collaboration, we’re adding to the excitement, by allowing fans to take home a piece of ‘The Masked Singer’ magic and unlock the possibilities of their imagination with the ‘Masknificent’ campaign.”