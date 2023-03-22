‘The Masked Singer’ Upcoming Guests Include Deana Carter, Bill Engvall, Erik Estrada (EXCLUSIVE)

It’s “Country Night” on this week’s episode of “The Masked Singer,” and Variety can reveal some of the celebrities who will be revealed. Well, sort of: These aren’t the actual contestants under masks, but they are they stars who will appear to hand out special clues that provide hints to the identities of each player.

Among the guest stars on Wednesday night’s episode: Country music star Deana Carter, comedian Bill Engvall and NFL star Robert Woods each deliver a special clue for Macaw, Fairy, and Axolotl (respectively).

Next week, when “The Masked Singer” dives into its “80’s Night,” Young MC busts a move with his hit “Bust a Move,” kicking off the show with a performance. Also seen on the episode are “CHiPs” actor Erik Estrada and “Dallas” star Charlene Tilton; all three guests deliver clues that evening.

“The Masked Singer” enters Season 9 with 21 contestants include “Mustang,” “Axolotl,” “California Roll,” “Dandelion,” “Moose,” “Gargoyle,” “Jackalope,” “Doll,” Polar Bear,” “Night Owl,” “Rock Lobster,” “Gnome” and more to be announced. Tim Chappel is this season’s costume designer.

Celebrities unmasked so far in Season 9 include Lele Pons as Jackalope, Malin Akerman as Squirrel, Michael Bolton as the Wolf, Grandmaster Flash as Polar Bear, Debbie Gibson as Night Owl, Howie Mandel as Rock Lobster, Sara Evans as Mustang and Dick Van Dyke as Gnome.

The Season 9 contestants “boast a combined 28 Emmy nominations, six Grammy wins, 10 gold albums, four Golden Globe nominations, five medals, 26 books, two Tony Award nominations, five Lifetime Achievement Awards, four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a combined 95,231,000 records sold.” Season nine will introduce all-new themed episodes, including “ABBA,” “New York,” “DC Superheroes,” “Sesame Street,” “80s Night,” “Movie Night” and more.

Here’s a first look at Deana Carter on tonight’s episode: