Prime Video Drops ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Season 5 Premiere Date and Teaser (TV News Roundup)

Prime Video dropped a teaser for Season 5 of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” which will premiere April 14.

Season 5 finds Midge Maisel as close to the success she’s been working towards while still a long way off. Previously, she had burnt bridges and been cut from tour, with the season ending on the star in front of Carnegie Hall, reinvigorated to chase her dreams.

The fifth season’s cast includes Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, Reid Scott, Alfie Fuller and Jason Ralph. The show was created by Amy Sherman-Palladino with executive producer Daniel Palladino. The two wrote and directed the series as well.

The fifth season will start with a three-episode premiere and then air new episodes weekly. Check out the teaser below.

Also in today’s TV news:

PRODUCTION

Production for Season 2 of the medical drama series “Skymed” is underway, according to an announcement from Paramount+, CBC and Piazza Entertainment.

The show revolves around young medics and pilots who take to the skies in air ambulances.

Reprising their roles on the series are Natasha Calis, Aason Nadjiwon, Morgan Holmstrom, Praneet Akilla, Thomas Elms, Mercedes Morris, Kheon Clarke, Braeden Clarke, Jeremy Wood and Aaron Ashmore. Newcomers to the cast include Sydney Kuhne, Ryan Ali and Nadine Whiteman-Roden as series regulars.

“Skymed” is produced by Piazza Entertainment in association with CBC and CBS Studios, and the follow-up season will be distributed globally by Paramount Global Content Distribution. Official release dates for all nine episodes have yet to be announced.

FIRST LOOKS

Hulu has released first looks for the upcoming season of “Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi.”

Season 2 of “Taste the Nation” sees host and award-winning cookbook author Padma Lakshmi experience the very best that American cuisine has to offer, from Southern cornbread to New York pizza. In addition to showcasing underappreciated delicacies, the new episodes will dive into the ways in which U.S. immigrants have redefined American food.

Lakshmi also serves as an executive producer on the series along with David Shadrack Smith of Part2 Pictures.

All 10 episodes of “Taste the Nation” Season 2 will be available May 5 for streaming on Hulu. Check out the first look images below.

“Taste The Nation” (Photo by: John Angelillo/Hulu) HULU

“Taste The Nation”(Photo by: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu) HULU

“Taste The Nation” Photo by: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu) HULU

AWARDS

Television Publicity Executives Committee (TPEC) announced submissions for its inaugural TPEC Awards are open now until March 24. The campaign honors programming publicity campaigns from the 2022 calendar year.

“We are excited to celebrate the achievements and accomplishments of our fellow television publicists,” said TPEC co-chairs Dustin Smith and Wendy Zocks in a joint statement. “We know how hard all our colleagues work to publicize their programs and we are looking forward to giving them the recognition they deserve.”

TPEC permits submissions across all shows and platforms with 2023 TPEC membership, except for talk shows, documentaries and specials. A committee representing networks, streamers, studios and agencies such as Walt Disney and Sony Pictures will oversee the awards. Check out TPEC’s website for the eligibility rules and to turn in submissions.

DEVELOPMENT

Emmy-nominated performer Constance Zimmer is returning to Lifetime to direct her first feature length TV movie, “Boy in the Walls.”

The film follows newly-wed Alisa Jensen (Ryan Michelle Bathe), who struggles to acclimate to life as a stepmom living in rural Connecticut, given her lively past as a Manhattan-based bachelorette. But beyond the the typical family theatrics, Alisa discovers a sinister secret at the heart of their home: a boy named Joe (Jonathan Whitesell) spying on Alisa and her family from inside the walls.

Bathe and Whitesell will star in the project alongside fellow actors Cassandra Sawtell, Mikkal Karim-Fidler and Luke Camilleri. The film is inspired by true events of people discovering squatters secretly living inside their homes, otherwise known as “phrogging.”

Zimmer will also serve as an executive producer on the film as well as Manu Boyer, Kevin Leeson, Shawn Williamson and Jamie Goehring. The script was penned by Katrina Onstad and David Weaver, and the feature is being produced by Lighthouse Pictures.

“Boy in the Walls” is set to release at an undisclosed date later this summer.