‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Trailer: Pedro Pascal and Grogu Reunite to Face New Threats on Mandalore and Coruscant

Mando and Grogu are ready to embark on a new adventure. Disney has released the official trailer for Season 3 of “The Mandalorian,” which will debut on its streamer Disney+ on March 1.

The new footage shows Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and budding Jedi warrior Grogu, a.k.a. Baby Yoda, journeying across a galaxy far, far away, facing threats from Mandalorian home planet Mandalore and the bustling urban planet Coruscant. The trailer also shows off a group of Jedi warriors wielding lightsabers, a pair of cackling Anzellan creatures and Grogu showing off some Force powers.

The third season will take place following the events of “The Book of Boba Fett,” in which Din Djarin was last seen reuniting with the training Jedi warrior Grogu. The two were heading to planet Mandalore to restore Din Djarin’s honor. In a teaser released in September, Mando faces off against several armored warriors in their homeworld.

Pascal returns as the galaxy’s notorious bounty hunter, with Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito and Katee Sackhoff also reprising their “Mandalorian” roles for the third season. Weathers portrays bounty hunter guild leader Greef Karga, while Esposito plays the villainous Moff Gideon and Sackhoff plays female Mandalorian Bo-Katan Kryze.

Christopher Lloyd is also confirmed to make a cameo this season. Prior cast members of “The Mandalorian” include Amy Sedaris, Omid Abtahi, Bill Burr, Timothy Olyphant, “Book of Boba Fett” stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen, Titus Welliver and Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, who is leading her own spinoff series slated for release next year.

“The Mandalorian” was created by Jon Favreau, who serves as a writer and executive producer this season. David Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson and Rick Famuyiwa executive produce alongside Favreau, with Lucasfilm producing the series. Weathers is confirmed to direct an episode of the third season.

Watch the full trailer for “The Mandalorian” Season 3 below.