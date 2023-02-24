‘The Mandalorian’ Has No Ending Planned, Says Jon Favreau: ‘It’s Not Like There’s a Finale That We’re Building To’

HBO just announced that its Emmy-winning “Succession” will end with its upcoming fourth season. The team behind “Yellowjackets” has been open about having a five-season plan. Does “The Mandalorian” creator Jon Favreau have a similar endgame in mind for his beloved “Star Wars” series? Not in the slightest.

“I think the beauty of this is that it’s a middle chapter of a much larger story,” Favreau told Total Film magazine said of the show, which kicks off its third season next month. “And though we’ll have resolution over time with these characters…it’s not like there’s a finale that we’re building to that I have in mind.”

“Quite the contrary,” Favreau continued. “I love for these stories to go on and on. And so these characters potentially could be with us for a while. I really love telling stories in their voice, and I love the way the adventures unfold and I’m looking forward to doing much more.”

Favreau has already confirmed that a fourth season of “The Mandalorian” is written. The show is designed to effortlessly fit into the larger scope of “Star Wars” storytelling that is on the way with new Disney+ series such as “Ahsoka” and “Skeleton Crew.”

“Season 4, yeah I’ve written it already,” Favreau told BFM TV. “We have to know where we’re going to tell a fully formed story. We had mapped it out, Dave [Filoni] and I, and slowly you start to write each episode. I was writing it during post-production. All of it has to feel like a continuation and one full story.”

While Favreau is unsure about the ending of “The Mandalorian,” he is certain that its weekly release schedule is never going to change.

“The goal is that we have enough things happen each episode that everybody wants to jump around the digital kitchen table and talk about, and argue about, and guess to what is going to happen next,” Favreau said. “I like that we’re on Disney+ where it’s each week is another episode, it’s not all dropped at once, so it allows for a back and forth. And I love to see if we guessed right, I love to see which ones the people react to better, and ultimately get the report card if we’re doing our job well.”

“The Mandalorian” Season 3 kicks off March 1 on Disney+.