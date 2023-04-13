Nielsen Streaming Top 10: The Mandalorian’ Crosses 1 Billion Minutes Threshold With 25% Viewership Jump, ‘Star Trek: Picard’ Cracks Original Titles Chart

While Netflix continues to lead the competition, Disney+ showed a strong performance on the Nielsen Streaming Top 10 chart this week. During the March 13 – 19 viewing window, “The Mandalorian” jumped 25% in viewership, pushing the show to cross the billion minutes threshold with 1.1 billion viewing minutes with the release of the third episode in Season 3. The series landed at No. 3 on the chart, overall. According to Nielsen, the series has a 59% male audience.

Notably, Apple TV+ returns to the list of titles following the release of Season 3 of “Ted Lasso,” which picked up 539 viewing minutes and ranked sixth on the original programs chart. It falls ahead of Paramount+’s “Star Trek: Picard,” which earned 310 million viewing minutes after the release of Season 3 Episode 5. The show came in at No. 9 on the originals chart, making it the streamer’s second original title to hit the chart.

“Shadow and Bone” cracked the chart at No. 2 with over 1.14 billion viewing minutes following the release of Season 2. The second installment was released on March 16, making its first four days of availability eligible for the count this week.

“You” reigns at No. 1 overall for the second consecutive week following the release of Season 4 part 2. In its first full week of availability, the series recorded another 1.2 billion viewing minutes. This marks the show’s fourth week at over 1 billion minutes since the new season debuted in February.

“The Last of Us” remained on the list, landing in sixth place with 817 million viewing minutes despite it being a week since the season concluded — the show managed to hit a series high with 8.2 million viewers. Episode 8 opened just hours before Nielsen’s measurement window closed the previous week, making this a more accurate count for the finale.

