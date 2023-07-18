Netflix Top 10: ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Season 2 Dethrones ‘The Witcher’ Season 3 with 8.3 Million Total Views

Season 2 of “The Lincoln Lawyer” has taken the top spot on Netflix’s Top 10 English-Language TV chart following the release of Part one on July 6. During the July 10-16 viewing window, the first half of the season earned 8.3 million total views and 35.3 million hours viewed. Netflix recently began sharing the total views data in the official top 10 chart, which is calculated by dividing the hours viewed by total run time — which in this case, is 4.14 hours. Season 1 also joined the list of titles at No. 5 with 3.4 million total views. The second half of Season 2 is expected to arrive on Aug. 3, meaning the show could experience another momentum next month.

“The Witcher” Season 3 led the list of titles consecutively over the previous two weeks following its June 29 debut. During the June 26-July 2 viewing window, the newest season raked in 15.2 million total views. (Netflix calculates total views by dividing hours viewed by the total runtime). Seasons 1 and 2 also rejoined the Top 10 list at No. 6 (2.6 million views) and No. 7 (2.4 million views) as fans revisited or discovered Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer’s journey. The title came in at No. 2 this week with 6.7 million total views and 32.1 million hours viewed and a run time of 4.49 hours, but unlike last week, previous seasons didn’t make this week’s tally.

In its second week among the top 10, “Fatal Seduction” ranked third with 6.6 million total views. With a runtime of 3.46 hours, the series was viewed for 24.8 million hours, pushing it just ahead of “Survival of the Thickest’s” debut. In its first four days of availability, the series garnered 3.7 million total views and 13.3 million hours viewed with a total runtime of 3.36 hours — a solid opening for the comedian’s TV adaptation of her 2020 memoir, and could be expected to rise within the coming weeks.

Unscripted titles make up the majority of the latter half on the chart as “Quarterback” bested “Too Hot to Handle” Season 5 for sixth place with 3.3 million total views and 21.4 million hours viewed. The documentary series’ first season has a runtime of 6.26 hours, which is almost double the time of “Too Hot to Handle’s” first four episodes. But, the reality dating competition recorded 2.8 million total views in its first three days of availability. With more episodes coming over the next two Fridays, the show’s ranking is likely to rise.

“Is it Cake?: Is it Cake, Too?” landed in eighth place in its second week among the top 10 with 2.6 million total views. Falling just below is “Hack My Home” with 2.6 million total views as well. The tie breaker in this case would be hours viewed, with “Is it Cake?” grabbing 15.4 million hours viewed over “Hack My Home” with 11.9 million. The No. 8 title also has a run time of 5.52 hours while “Hack My Home” runs for 4.33 hours.

“Sonic Prime” Season 2 took the final spot on the chart with 2.4 million total views following its July 13 premiere.

See Netflix’s Top 10 lists for the week of July 10-16 below, beginning with English-language series and followed by non-English-language TV shows, English-language movies and then non-English-language movies.