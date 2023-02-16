‘The Librarians’ Alum Lindy Booth Joins Sam Esmail’s ‘Metropolis’ Series at Apple

Lindy Booth is the latest cast member to join Sam Esmail’s “Metropolis” series adaptation at Apple, Variety has learned.

Booth is now the second confirmed cast member for the series alongside Briana Middleton. Exact plot details for the show are being kept under wraps aside from the fact that it is inspired by the 1927 Fritz Lang sci-fi film of the same name, which has been hailed as one of the greatest and most influential films of the silent film era. Booth will appear in the role of Maria.

Booth is best known for her starring role in the TNT series “The Librarians,” which was a spinoff of TNT’s “The Librarian” film series. The show ran for four seasons at the cable network. Booth is also known for recent appearances in shows like “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” “The Flash,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” and “Stumptown.” She has appeared in films like Zack Snyder’s “Dawn of the Dead” and “Kick Ass 2” as well.

She is repped by Buchwald, Thruline and Brecheen, Feldman, Breimer, Silver & Thompson



“Metropolis” has been on Esmail’s plate since at least 2016, when it was first reported that he was developing a series adaptation of the film. Esmail is the writer, director, executive producer, and showrunner on “Metropolis.” He executive produces via Esmail Corp. Chad Hamilton of Anonymous Content also executive produces. UCP will produce, with Esmail currently under an overall deal at the studio.

The film took place in the city of Metropolis. While the city’s wealthy elite enjoyed a lavish life of comfort and ease in penthouses and pleasure gardens, scores of workers labor at dangerous machinery in the bowels of the city to keep everything running. Freder Fredersen, the son of the most powerful man in Metropolis, has an awakening after meeting a young female worker and witnessing a number of workers die in an industrial accident.