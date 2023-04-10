TNT Sets Premiere Date for Long-Delayed Acquired Drama Series ‘The Lazarus Project’ (TV News Roundup)

TNT has announced an official premiere date for its scripted action thriller “The Lazarus Project,” which was previously set to come out earlier this year.

“The Lazarus Project” will make its debut on Sunday, June 4 at 9 p.m. ET. The eight-hour drama will follow the story of George, The Lazarus Project’s latest recruit. The organization holds the power to travel back in time at any moment when the world may be on the brink of extinction. When one of George’s closest friends suffers an accident, he has to come to answer the question — “if you had the power to re-write your past, what would you sacrifice to do it?”

The television series was originally set to release on January 8 but was shelved by its parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, as it continues to adjust its linear network strategy. “The Lazarus Project” was acquired from the U.K.’s Sky Max, which aired Season 1 in June 2022. The show is now one of the few original scripted series left on TNT, as WBD has wiped most of the original fare off of TBS/TNT in favor of mostly acquired movies and TV repeats, along with sports.

Emmy Award and BAFTA-nominated Paapa Essiedu stars in the series alongside Anjli Mohindra, Tom Burke, Caroline Quentin, Rudi Dharmalingam and Charly Clive. “The Lazarus Project” is produced by Urban Myth Films in association with Sky Studios. Executive Producers are Julian Murphy, Johnny Capps and Joe Barton. Paul Gilbert is Executive Producer for Sky Studios.

CASTING

Peacock has released the guest lineup for Pete Davidson’s upcoming comedy series “Bupkis,” which will premiere on Thursday, May 4.

La La Anthony, Charlamagne That God, Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly), Steve Buscemi, Bobby Cannavale, Philip Ettinger, Al Gore, Paul Walter Hauser, Sunita Mani, John Mulaney, Oona Roche, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Jon Stewart and Marissa Jaret Winokur will be featured in the television series.

Previously announced guest stars include Charlie Day, Brad Garrett, Simon Rex, Ray Romano, Kenan Thompson and Chase Sui Wonders.

“Bupkis” is an eight episode comedy series that Davidson will star in. Davidson, too, serves as writer and executive producer. Aside from himself, series regulars include Edie Falco and Joe Pesci. The show is a fictionalized retelling of Davidson’s life as he navigates family dynamics, fame and relationships.

Judah Miller serves as showrunner of the series in addition to writer and executive producer alongside Dave Sirus. Lorne Micheals, Andrew Singer and Erin David, too, join “Bupkis” as executive producers.

DEVELOPMENT

ALLBLK has announced the commission of “Involved,” its new scripted drama/comedy from singer/songwriter Omarion. The film is based on the artist’s life and will star Omarion as he serves as co-creator and executive producer alongside Tommy Morgan Jr., Kevin G. Boyd, Deji LaRay and Michelle Le Fleur. Bentley Kyle Evans will direct the film while serving as a co-showrunner alongside Boyd.

A national casting call will be held as a part of ALLBLK and the American Black Film Festival’s “Shoot Your Shot” that will take place over the June 2023 festival in Miami Beach. Lance Gross (“House of Payne” and “Sleepy Hollow”) will take part as the celebrity reader during the casting call.

“Involved” follows the story of OB Sharp, a notable boyband superstar that finds himself wanting to exit the group to spend more time with his child and to foster a greater co-parenting relationship with his child’s mother. OB Sharp finds his once platonic friendship with Maya turning more intimate when they meet Edy, a flower shop owner with a freeing outlook on life. Quickly, these three turn into a throuple, and OB Sharp has to face the conflict that comes with his new relationships, family dynamics and business ventures.

“When it comes to forming new ideas, establishing new norms and shaping our thinking, nothing affects us more than the images and concepts delivered into our lives daily by television and film,” says Omarion. “‘Involved’ is intended to inspire, shift and impact the culture of American society’s thinking and understanding of special family dynamics. There is no better way for us to learn about and observe these cultural diversities than through the medium of entertainment.”