‘The Late Late Show,’ ’Yellowstone,‘ ’Abbott Elementary’ Added to PaleyFest LA 2023 Lineup

The Paley Center for Media has announced the complete lineup for PaleyFest LA 2023, which is scheduled to take place March 31-April 4 at the Dolby Theatre.

This year’s schedule includes Q&A sessions from “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Yellowjackets,” and “The Late Late Show with James Corden” as well as visits from the cast and creative teams behind ”Yellowstone,” “The Mandalorian,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” and ”Abbott Elementary.”

“We are delighted to announce the exciting full lineup for this year’s PaleyFest LA, the can’t-miss spring festival celebrating creative excellence in television,” said Maureen J. Reidy, president and CEO of The Paley Center for Media, in a statement. “We thank our friends at Citi, The William S. Paley Foundation, and our studio and network partners for their continued support in helping us bring Paley Members and devoted TV fans an unmatched experience with the stars and creative talent behind some of television’s biggest hits.”

Citi returns as the festival’s official sponsor with The William S. Paley Foundation as a founding benefactor.

Added Tina Davis, Citi’s Interim Chief Marketing Officer: “We are thrilled to continue our support of this iconic festival as it enters its 40th anniversary of celebrating the best of television. The Paley Center for Media produces programs that explore the most critical issues and opportunities within the industry and PaleyFest LA is sure to offer a once-in-a-lifetime experience for fans and our cardmembers.”

Paley Members and Citi cardmembers can access advance tickets starting Jan.17 at 9 a.m. PT until Jan. 19, as follows: All Paley Members receive a discount on tickets. The general public will be able to acquire tickets on Jan 20 at 9 a.m. PT.

“We are honored to be invited to this year’s PaleyFest. It will be great seeing our incredible fans in person and talking all things Yellowstone,” said “Yellowstone” executive producer David Glasser.

“We couldn’t be more honored to kick off our last month of ‘The Late Late Show’ with the fans at PaleyFest, who have supported us over the last eight years. We are grateful to see you all one last time!” Rob Crabbe, executive producer of “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” shared.

“Teen cannibals become messed up adults and then we all get invited to PaleyFest to unpack what the hell is happening,” said “Yellowjackets” showrunners, Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson. “Talk about a dream (nightmare?) come true! We are thrilled and honored to be invited to this year’s festival to talk about our show with people as apparently demented as we are. We look forward to feeling not so alone!”

View the full Paleyfest LA lineup below.

“The Mandalorian” (Friday, March 31, 7:30 p.m. PT): Jon Favreau, showrunner and executive producer; Dave Filoni, executive producer; Rick Famuyiwa, executive producer; additional participants to be announced.

“Abbott Elementary” (Saturday, April 1, 2 p.m. PT): Quinta Brunson, creator and executive producer ; Tyler James Williams; Lisa Ann Walter; Chris Perfetti; William Stanford Davis ; Sheryl Lee Ralph; additional guests to be announced.

“Yellowstone” (Saturday, April 1, 7 p.m. PT): series leads and producers attending to be announced.

“Grey’s Anatomy” (Sunday, April 2, 2 p.m. PT): Krista Vernoff, showrunner and executive producer; Debbie Allen, executive producer; Chandra Wilson; James Pickens, Jr.; Kevin McKidd; Caterina Scorsone; Camilla Luddington; Kelly McCreary; Kim Raver; Jake Borelli; Anthony Hill; Alexis Floyd; Harry Shum, Jr.; Adelaide Kane; Midori Francis; and Niko Terho.

“The Late Late Show with James Corden” (Sunday, April 2, 7 p.m. PT): James Corden, host and executive producer; Ben Winston, executive producer; and Rob Crabbe, executive producer.

“Yellowjackets” (Monday, April 3, 7:30 p.m. PT): Jonathan Lisco, showrunner, executive producer; Ashley Lyle, showrunner, executive producer; Bart Nickerson, showrunner, executive producer; Melanie Lynskey; Christina Ricci; Juliette Lewis; Tawny Cypress; Simone Kessell; Lauren Ambrose; Sophie Nélisse; Sophie Thatcher; Samantha Hanratty; Courtney Eaton; Liv Hewson; Steven Krueger; Warren Kole; and Kevin Alves.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Tuesday, April 4, 7:30 p.m. PT): Amy Sherman-Palladino, creator, writer, director, executive producer ; Daniel Palladino, writer, director, executive producer; Rachel Brosnahan ; Alex Borstein ; Tony Shalhoub; Marin Hinkle; Michael Zegen; Kevin Pollak ; and Caroline Aaron.