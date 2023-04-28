‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’ Series Finale Scores 1.43 Million Viewers

“The Late Late Show with James Corden” ends on a high note, scoring 1.43 million viewers with its series finale, which aired on Thursday night. The show moved up 77% from its season-to-date Live+Same Day average.

Additionally, the 10pm primetime special, “THE Last Last Late Late Show with James Corden Carpool Karaoke” brought in 3.65 total viewers — that’s up 32% from the last “Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke” primetime special, which aired in May 2019.

In his last hoorah, Corden took the time to say his goodbyes to several stars who’ve graced his show in the past including Tom Cruise and Adele. He opened the final show with a rendition of “Last Show” (to the tune of “Last Dance”), and a quick opening monologue, before jumping into the final pre-taped scene with Cruise showing their performance of “The Lion King” at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood. He also had visits from guests Harry Styles and Will Ferrell, who both played “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” and destroyed “The Late Late Show” desk.

The episode also featured a sketch from fellow late night hosts Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert, who appeared in Corden’s bedroom to warn him that he can’t just leave his show without handing over his bits. David Letterman and Trevor Noah also appeared in the sketch.

On social, the finale and primetime special managed a combined 932 million potential social impressions and over 96 thousand mentions. The show earned 35.5 million video views over its final week. Overall, the series recorded a total of 523 million video views over the course of the final season. Currently, the “Adele – The Final Carpool Karaoke,” which was posted on April 24, has 13.1M views on YouTube.