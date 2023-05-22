‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ Is Apple TV+’s Most Watched Limited Series Ever (EXCLUSIVE)

With “The Last Thing He Told Me,” Apple TV+ has achieved its most watched limited series ever since the streamer’s launch in 2019.

According to Nielsen data obtained by Variety, the series reached 4.5 million unique viewers in its first 31 days of streaming, beating out previous Apple limited series as well as several titles on the overall drama slate, such as “Black Bird” (2.6 million viewers) “Slow Horses” (1.9 million), “Echo” (1.4 million) and “Shining Girls” (1.3 million).

The series premiere of “The Last Thing He Told Me” reached 3.4 million viewers, becoming Apple’s most watched drama episode of the year so far. Each episode has reached over one million viewers through its first 31 days.

Additionally, “The Last Thing He Told Me” is the streamer’s No. 3 title of 2023, following only the comedy series “Ted Lasso” and “Shrinking.”

Produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine and 20th Television, “The Last Thing He Told Me” stars Jennifer Garner as Hannah, who finds herself tasked to protect her stepdaughter (Angourie Rice) when her husband (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) mysteriously disappears. The series is based on Laura Dave’s novel of the same name, which remained on the New York Times’ bestseller list for more than a year after its 2021 debut.

Dave co-created the series alongside showrunner Josh Singer, who is known for writing films such as “Spotlight,” “The Post” and “First Man,” and is Dave’s husband. They executive produce alongside Garner, Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine’s head of film and TV Lauren Neustadter.

“The Last Thing He Told Me” premiered with two episodes on April 14. Series finale “Sanctuary” debuted on Friday.