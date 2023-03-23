‘The L Word: Generation Q’ Canceled by Showtime After Three Seasons; Reboot of Original Series With Ilene Chaiken in Development

“The L Word: Generation Q” has been canceled at Showtime after three seasons, but a reboot of the original series is in the works, Variety has confirmed.

Despite “Generation Q’s” cancellation, the “L Word” franchise may still live on as there is a reboot of the original 2004 series, which ran for six seasons, in development with creator Ilene Chaiken attached. “The L Word: New York” is the series’ working title.

Set over 10 years after the original “L Word,” “The L Word: Generation Q” followed a group of LGBTQ friends who live in Silver Lake, Los Angeles as they navigate sex, life and love. The sequel series starred Jennifer Beals, Kate Moennig, Leisha Hailey, Arienne Mandi, Sepideh Moafi, Leo Sheng, Jacqueline Toboni, Rosanny Zayas, Jordan Hull and Jamie Clayton. It was created by Chaiken, Kathy Greenberg and Michele Abbott and executive produced by Chaiken, Beals, Moennig, Hailey, Steph Green, Allyce Ozarski, Kristen Campo, Marja-Lewis Ryan, Maisha Closson and Melody Derloshon.

Upon its debut in 2019, “Generation Q” received favorable reviews, with Variety‘s Caroline Framke calling it “careful to balance fan service with the original characters against the new possibilities of its younger, hungrier batch of characters — but in terms of compelling stories, ‘Generation Q’ often wins out.”

In January, it was announced that Showtime and Paramount+ will merge over both streaming and linear next year, branded as Paramount+ With Showtime, leaving much of Showtime’s current slate up in the air.

Deadline was the first to report the news.