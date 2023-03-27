‘The Kardashians’: Hulu Releases Season 3 Official Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Hulu has dropped the first official trailer for Season 3 of “The Kardashians,” which is set to premiere on May 25, followed by new episodes every Thursday.

After 20 seasons of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” the Kardashian-Jenners have a new home at Hulu, and the family returns for a third season filled with even more family drama. The latest trailer doesn’t reveal too much about what will be covered throughout the season, but fans can expect to see the sisters indulging in self-care, a few arguments and, as always, plenty of quality time together.

The series continues to follow the Kardashian clan, with matriarch Kris Jenner and her five daughters, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, with frequent appearances from her 12 grandchildren.

Ben Winston, Emma Conway, Elizabeth Jones and showrunner Danielle King serve as the series’ executive producers.

Check out the Season 3 trailer below.

Also in this week’s TV news:

TRAILERS

Netflix has released the trailer for Season 2, Part 2 of Maggie Friedman’s “Firefly Lane” starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke. The show’s final seven episodes will premiere on April 27.

Inspired by Kristin Hannah’s eponymous novel, “Firefly Lane” follows the lives and friendship of Tully (Katherine Heigl) and Kate (Sarah Chalke) from high school to adulthood as they help each other navigate love, loss and all the disruptions of life. Part 2 of the second season picks up on Tully and Kate’s first year apart since their 30-year friendship began, and reveals just what split them up. After trying to get through life without each other, they come to realize just how much they need one another.

Maggie Friedman executive produces the show along with Michael Spiller, Shawn Williamson, Katherine Heigl, and Stephanie Germain. The show is directed by Michael Spiller (201, 202, 209, 216), Shannon Kohli (203, 204), Vanessa Parise (205, 206), Katina Medina Mora (207, 208), Monika Mitchell (210, 211), Sarah Wayne Callies (212, 213) and Winnifred Jong (214, 215).

Take a look at the trailer below.