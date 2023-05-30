HBO and the Weeknd’s ‘The Idol’ Releases Final Trailer After Controversial Cannes Debut

HBO has released the official trailer for its explicit Sam Levinson-directed series “The Idol,” which is set to premiere on June 4.

“The Idol” premiered at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, making it the first television show to officially debut at the festival. The series stars Lily-Rose Depp as rising pop star Jocelyn and Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye as Tedros, a powerful, sex-obsessed cult leader.

After calling off her latest tour, Jocelyn is on a mission to reignite her career, with big dreams of becoming the biggest star in the industry. After she meets Tedros, Jocelyn is swiftly drawn into his world, where he promises to expand her career to new heights — at any cost.

Tesfaye and Depp’s new series was met with controversy ahead of its release when allegations of on-set turmoil broke earlier this year. Original director Amy Seimetz exited the show in April 2022, with several episodes already shot, due to a change in creative direction. Reports at the time alleged that Tesfaye felt the series was leaning too much into a “female perspective,” though the pop star has denied such claims. The series received less than favorable reviews out of Cannes, with Variety‘s Peter Debruge writing that the show “plays like a sordid male fantasy.”

Aside from Depp and Tesfaye, the cast includes Troye Sivan, Dan Levy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Eli Roth, Hari Nef, Jane Adams, Jennie Ruby Jane, Mike Dean, Moses Sumney, Rachel Sennott, Ramsey, Suzanna Son and Hank Azaria.

Tesfaye serves as a co-creator on the series alongside Levinson and Reza Fahim.

Watch the official trailer for “The Idol” below.